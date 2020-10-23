PureAir Filtration Partners With Noble Biomaterials to Launch FiberShield, The First Antimicrobial Product With Silver Technology That Can Be Used in Any Filter

NORCROSS, Ga. & SCRANTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureAir Filtration, the trailblazer in removing corrosive gases, toxic vapors and odors, today announced it has launched a strategic partnership with Noble Biomaterials, the global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications. The companies have developed an antimicrobial fiber called FiberShield™ that can be used as an added fabric layer in particulate filters to help fight microbes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FiberShield™ is made of a proprietary blend of nonwoven nanofibers that are impregnated with antimicrobial Ionic+™ silver technology. The antimicrobial fabric can be used in any particulate filter and is the only one on the market to offer such flexibility to filter manufacturers. FiberShield™ with Ionic+ technology has been tested and proven effective by independent testing laboratories to inactivate over 99% of specific pathogens.

PureAir also debuted a second product in its antimicrobial line called Microbe-sorb™, an adsorbent media that utilizes a proprietary blend of compounds to activate, enhance and deliver the strong antimicrobial properties of permanganate, a material commonly used in medical practices since the early 1800s. Independent laboratory tests show Microbe-sorb inactivates over 99% of microbes on contact.

Both of PureAir’s new products are aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on improving air quality through gas, odor and pathogen removal.

To learn more about FiberShield™ or Microbe-sorb, visit PureAirFiltration.com.

About PureAir Filtration

PureAir Filtration’s systems are custom designed and focus on four key areas: Odor & Emission Control, Protecting Electronics, Indoor Air Quality, and Toxic Gas Protection. PureAir provides a line of products that simplify the regular maintenance of its systems. This includes a line of real-time electronic air quality monitoring, real-time media bed life monitoring, chemical filtration, corrosion classification coupons and media life analysis.

About Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. is a global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications. The company produces advanced material technologies designed for mission-critical applications in the performance apparel, healthcare, industrial and emerging wearable technology markets. Its flagship brands, X-STATIC®, Ionic+™ and CIRCUITEX®, are used by hundreds of licensees to provide odor elimination, infection prevention/management, biometric monitoring and conductive protection benefits. NobleBiomaterials.com