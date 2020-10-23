The Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Leading the Way with COVID-19 Workplace Safety Training

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emad Rizkalla, Founder and CEO of Bluedrop Learning Networks Inc. (“Bluedrop”), a subsidiary of BPLI Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BPLI) ("BPLI") announced today the preliminary results stemming from the roll out of COVID-19 Work Safe Course to the Province’s employers and workers.

The announcement was made following a visit by the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador to St. John’s-based Bluedrop, developers of the course. The Premier was joined by Paul Preston, CEO of TechNL (formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Technology and Innovation-NATI) as part of Innovation Week in the Province.

Bluedrop is a globally recognized e-learning innovator that has also developed the SkillsPass training platform, where the COVID-19 course is hosted. The rapid deployment of COVID-19 workplace training was made possible by the Province’s investment in SkillsPassNL in 2018. This program has provided every business and worker in the Province with access to a universal training platform that can support the delivery of critical training to improve workforce skills.

The COVID-19 Work Safe Course launched in July 2020 following an announcement by Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health. Bluedrop’s interactive online training course was developed under the guidance of several noted national experts, including Canada’s former Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. David Mowat. The course was then localized with support from experts from the Department of Health and Community Services, Digital Government and ServiceNL and WorkplaceNL.

There has been unprecedented demand for the course since its launch. Specifically, over 15,000 workers representing over 600 provincial employers have registered for the course in the first 3 months since its launch, including employers of all sizes. For example, the Province's NLESD teacher cohort was an early adopter and made it part of their reopening safety strategy, leading to the completion of the training by thousands of teachers and administrators across the Province.

The results of the training are equally impressive. An online survey of over 200 course registrants was recently conducted to assess its impact. Prior to completing the course, only 49% of survey participants passed a knowledge check on COVID-19 best practices. After completing the course, the pass rate increased to 95%. Overall, participants showed a 53% increase in workplace COVID-19 safety knowledge after completing the course. And, 81% of those completing the course said that they now felt ‘very confident’ in their ability to keep their co-workers and customers safe from COVID-19. Finally, 95% of survey respondents stated they would encourage their co-workers to complete this training.

The COVID-19 Work Safe Course has since been adopted by WCB agencies and employer groups in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Manitoba with more to be announced shortly. Bluedrop CEO Emad Rizkalla recently showcased the solution at the 22nd World Congress on Health and Safety at Work as an example of global innovation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Province continues to work with Bluedrop and the SkillsPass team to encourage all employers and workers to avail of this free service to help keep everyone safe. For more information or to register yourself or your organization and complete this free online COVID-19 Work Safe Course, go to www.skillspassnl.com/covid19. To learn more about the development, rollout, and research findings on the COVID-19 Work Safe Course, be sure to register for our upcoming webinar at www.skillspass.com.

“Bluedrop has been at the forefront of Newfoundland and Labrador’s technology sector for many years and earned a global reputation for developing innovative products. I applaud their success and encourage businesses to explore how SkillspassNL could benefit their operations. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“We are pleased to see the overwhelming interest in the COVID-19 Work Safe Course from all over Newfoundland and Labrador. As a St. John’s headquartered company, it is especially gratifying to make a difference to the economic recovery and safety of our communities. We have a longstanding history of taking innovations first tested in our home province and selling them to customers based in far flung regions that span from Chile to California. Our SkillsPass platform aims to transform the way our clients deliver, track, and validate training for their stakeholders.”

Emad Rizkalla, CEO, Bluedrop Learning Networks Inc.

“Bluedrop’s SkillsPass training platform is an example of our Province’s innovation in action and how local know-how can be used to respond to urgent challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. This locally developed cloud-based platform is helping workers to track and share verifiable credentials with employers. And it provides thousands of employers the ability to assign, track and verify training. The Province’s innovation and technology sector advancement mandate and the Province’s efforts in supporting research and development are aimed at growing the sector. But, they can also help the Province to respond to its most urgent challenges, such as COVID-19.“

Paul Preston, CEO of TechNL (Formerly NATI)

Bluedrop Learning Networks Inc. is an innovator in both the development of workplace e-learning and the way governments, employment centers, industry groups and regulators deliver, track, and manage training. Bluedrop’s technology already contains the training records for two million workers and there are government implementations in six Canadian Provinces. There are also implementations and users in several dozen countries. For more information, visit www.bluedroplearningnetworks.com.

BPLI Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BPLI) is the holding company for its investments in Bluedrop Training and Simulation and Bluedrop Learning Networks. Our companies are innovators in both the development of workplace e-learning and simulation as well as the way large organizations deliver, track and manage training. Our two divisions serve the world’s leading aerospace and defence organizations as well as broad cross sections of organizations focused on managing system wide health and safety and developing the skills of external workforces. BPLI is creating the workforce of the future by improving the effectiveness, speed and cost of training delivery and management. For more information, visit www.bpli.ca. You can follow us on Twitter: @Bluedrop_BPL.

