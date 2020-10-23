LaLiga’s El Clásico to air exclusively on beIN SPORTS in North America on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. EDT

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s greatest match-up returns to beIN SPORTS channels on Saturday, October 24 as FC Barcelona takes on Real Madrid at Camp Nou beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT.

This newest edition of El Clásico comes on the heels of Real Madrid’s first LaLiga title since 2016-17. Barcelona have begun their road to redemption this season after a lackluster previous season and a win at home against their eternal rivals from the Spanish capital could mark an inflection point in what could be a pivotal season for their future. Young fullback Sergiño Dest has traveled the well-worn path from the ranks of AFC Ajax in the Netherlands to Barcelona and is primed to become the first American to be featured in an El Clásico match. A strong performance for the young American could help him cement his place in the Blaugrana’s starting 11 for the rest of the season.

“For many reasons, this year’s El Clásico will be unlike any other before it. Notably, trailblazing talent Sergiño Dest could be the first American to take the pitch in an El Clásico,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Managing Director for North America. “And while stadium access to fans is limited, beIN SPORTS journalists will be among the few with the privilege of reporting live from Camp Nou. Soccer fans tuning in to our world-class programming will also hear from our leading soccer experts during the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.”

As the exclusive North American broadcaster of Spain’s LaLiga, the highly anticipated match will air live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with English and Spanish commentary from beIN SPORTS soccer experts.

Live coverage on the ground at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain will feature Jamie Easton and Iñaki Angulo.

Studio shows with Hope Solo, George D. Metellus, Thomas Rongen, and Gary Bailey on beIN SPORTS and Miguel Serrano, Ana Cobos, Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Diego Pessolano, Pablo Mariño, former MLS player Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz, and former Boca Juniors player José Luis Villarreal on beIN SPORTS en Español will air before and after the match.

Veteran commentators Ray Hudson and Phil Schoen in English, and Diego Pessolano, Jaime Macias, and Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz in Spanish, will provide the electrifying play-by-play and analysis.

