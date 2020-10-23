NALCAB Hosts Virtual Latino Policy Summit to Explore Priority Issues, Solutions for Nation’s Economic Recovery

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During this unprecedented election season, as the nation’s focus turns to social and economic justice and a path to recovery, NALCAB - the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders presents the inaugural event “Shaping America’s Future” Latino Economic Policy Summit on Tuesday, October 27. This inaugural summit will convene national and local elected officials, community leaders and economics experts to discuss issues that are critical to the our country’s Latino communities, the fastest growing demographic in the US. Summit registration is free.

US Representative Joaquin Castro (TX-20) kicks off the event with a live discussion on Latino policy priorities and economic recovery, moderated by NALCAB Executive Director Noel Poyo that includes a Q&A session from participants. Remarks by US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and a conversation with Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson, AZ, follow. A public policy panel with community & economic development experts rounds out the day.

NALCAB, a leading economic voice for Latinos in the nation, will also share findings and recommendations from its recently released “Latino Economic Agenda (LEA): A Latino Perspective on US Domestic Economic Policy,” a comprehensive nonpartisan document that outlines top policy priorities for advancing the economic mobility of the US Latino population - a critical component in the recovery and sustained vitality of the overall economy. Read more about the LEA HERE.

“Latinos are an economic engine for the US economy - driving economic growth and job creation that are essential to the nation’s economy as a whole,” said Noel Poyo, NALCAB Executive Director. “This year’s Policy Summit and the release of NALCAB’s LEA are happening at a critical moment in our nation’s history. Regardless of the political outcome, the incoming legislature and administration must promote policies that increase economic prosperity for Latinos and communities of color.”

The Policy Summit is followed by NALCAB’s annual National Training event which hosts nearly 200 practitioners, funders and educators from across the country for three days of interactive training with seasoned experts in the field of community development.

Tune in to the Policy Summit live on Oct 27: https://www.facebook.com/NALCAB/live_videos