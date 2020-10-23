Remote Medical International Partners With 1health.io to Provide COVID-19 Saliva Tests That Can Be Administered From Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remote Medical International, the company providing workplace health and safety services for Fortune 100 corporations, today announced it has partnered with 1health.io, the leading testing as a service (TaaS) company, to deliver saliva-based COVID-19 tests to its customers working in isolated work sites across the country. Remote Medical International serves a large and diverse workforce from remote pipeline installations, to offshore wind and maritime operations, to film production sites.

1health.io empowers partners with the ability to offer convenient, non-invasive, and remote options for diagnostic testing. Partners can offer their patients, customers or employees diagnostic testing that eliminates inconvenient or even risky visits to testing centers while also eliminating long wait times for results. 1health.io’s platform allows partners, like Remote Medical International, to launch their private, secure, and scalable testing portal quickly, and to have tracking and reporting that is essential for supporting a large distributed team.

Remote Medical International works with a wide variety of Fortune 100 corporations to deliver turnkey medical and safety services meeting all of their critical needs. By providing COVID-19 saliva tests that don’t require going to a doctor’s office or testing site, Remote Medical International brings the best-in-class onsite care that is vital for the safe operation of isolated worksites.

“We are pleased to be a part of 1health.io’s launch to provide COVID-19 test kits to our customers,” said Paul Budak, COO of Remote Medical International. “Remote Medical International prides itself on delivering the highest quality of health and safety services for industrial and challenging environments. We do this by creating an ecosystem of medical screenings, on-site medical staff, case management, clinical governance, along with a full suite of COVID-19 services. And now, with 1health.io, our customers can do COVID-19 PCR testing from the comfort of their own home giving them actionable test results prior to arrival at a jobsite.”

1health.io provides testing as a service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier this year.

“We aim to make testing easy and accessible for everyone, and have developed the first technology infrastructure that makes testing into a service that our partners can use to launch testing in days for any of their customers anywhere in the country,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health.io. “Remote Medical International’s dedication to providing on-site testing for a variety of remote industries makes them the perfect partner. We are excited to help them provide their customers with an easy and convenient COVID-19 test option to help contain this pandemic.”

The tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1health.io online platform.

For more information about 1health.io and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1health.io.

About 1health.io

1health.io is the pioneer in enabling testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io.

Remote Medical International

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remote Medical International saves lives and protects the health and wellbeing of workers in diverse job sites from remote pipeline installations to offshore wind and maritime operations. The company has been recognized six times by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and works with Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors. www.remotemedical.com