Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2020

FAIRHAVEN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) will publish its third-quarter 2020 financial results on November 6, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites on November 6, 2020, announcing availability of the results.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2020, to review the third-quarter 2020 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

