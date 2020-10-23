Fazoli’s Franchisee Selects PAR Technology’s Brink POS® to Launch Concept’s First Ghost Kitchen

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced its Brink POS cloud application was selected by Fazoli’s Impact Hospitality Group, a Fazoli’s franchisee, for their first and newly opened ghost kitchen in Atlanta, GA.

Using Brink POS software and the PAR Kitchen solution, Fazoli’s worked with Impact Hospitality Group owner Mike Lokhandwala to open its first ghost kitchen facility at PREP Atlanta, allowing the fast-casual Italian concept to capitalize on strong consumer demand for delivery and takeout.

PREP is a shared facility in Atlanta, Georgia, with 83,500 square feet of multi-functional kitchens, private production spaces and multi-unit restaurant preparation facilities. What sets Fazoli’s new space apart from its other 212 locations is the facility’s sole focus on serving off-premise orders.

“PAR is the technological foundation of Fazoli’s new ghost kitchen. The Brink POS interface is friendly to use, and it facilitates online ordering through different APIs, which is extremely important for adapting to today’s changing industry,” said Mike Lokhandwala, owner of Impact Hospitality Group. “With sales on the rise, the success of the ghost kitchen facility proves Fazoli’s works well in a technology-driven environment, showcasing the brand strength and forward-thinking mindset of both PAR and Fazoli’s.”

The new ghost kitchen location underscores Fazoli’s commitment to providing its guests with as many options as possible to order comfortably and safely. Fazoli’s offers online ordering directly through its website and 11 third-party partners, using PAR’s Brink POS cloud-based software to integrate with Olo’s online ordering platform and Punchh for loyalty members. Olo centralizes delivery and takeout orders from different third-party delivery partners, allowing ghost kitchen employees to easily track all orders using PAR KDS (Kitchen Display System).

Having a ghost kitchen facility makes it easier to test new products, like Fazoli’s line of deep-fried chicken wings with signature sauces. “The seamless integration of Brink POS with many different types of third-party software makes it easier for us to offer Fazoli’s full menu selection to off-premise guests,” Lokhandwala added.

The ghost kitchen space is also Fazoli’s first location in a major metropolitan area, allowing the company to reach more guests while minimizing the usual construction and maintenance costs that accompany traditional brick-and-mortar dine-in restaurants.

This expands Fazoli’s successful relationship with Impact Hospitality Group, which started with a multi-unit franchise deal for the Columbia area of South Carolina in 2018. According to Lokhandwala, “These times call for restaurant franchisors and franchisees to play an increasingly important role and remain extremely nimble to continuously explore new ideas and strategies to adapt to new norms and keep business moving forward profitably. Under the leadership of Carl Howard, the Fazoli’s brand continues to achieve great momentum even in these uncertain times. I am truly excited and privileged to be the one to spearhead the Fazoli’s ghost kitchen as we continue to learn and adapt to new norms and baselines.”

About Impact Hospitality Group

Impact Hospitality Group is a multi-brand franchisee. With talent in opening new restaurants and implementing strategic business plans to develop new and existing markets, Impact Hospitality Group is focused on partnering with brands that offer compelling unit economics and represent solid opportunities for franchisees. Through expert risk identification and management, effective strategic planning and superior execution, Impact Hospitality Group has become a proven revenue generator for any franchisor.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.