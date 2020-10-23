Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces today that it is strengthening its partnership with Telefónica and Geotab, in line with its objective to progressively deploy its Connected Cars program. Europcar Mobility Group already had 44,000 connected cars in 2019 and aims to connect all of its fleet by 2023, as part of its “Connect” roadmap.

Telefónica and Geotab: a strategic choice for Europcar Mobility Group

Through this partnership, Geotab and Telefónica will provide the Group with seamless access to engine data, driving behavior and GPS location including insights into: distances travelled, mileage, speed, acceleration, fuel level, accident detection, etc. As a key component of Europcar Mobility Group’s Connected Cars program, this data will be processed to help improve customer experience and optimize business applications and internal processes such as fleet inventory management, vehicle delivery and collection, vehicle maintenance, vehicle return and more.

Europcar Mobility Group can count on Telefónica in-house capabilities and elite partners to guarantee the delivery of the most innovative, reliable and secured solutions backed by the scale of a world-class operator. Over 20 million connected devices are part of the growing Telefónica IoT connectivity Kite Platform. Telefónica provides managed connectivity services across the world with best in class service levels underpinned by a team of dedicated experts working around the clock.

"As a leading mobility service company, Europcar Mobility Group sees technology as a strong enabler of both operational excellence and value creation. We chose Telefonica and Geotab for their agile, service-oriented solutions, their cutting-edge mobility and fleet management technologies as well as their international coverage”, declared Olivier Baldassari, Chief Countries & Operations Officer of Europcar Mobility Group.

"We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Europcar Mobility Group, supporting them in their digital transformation process with our IoT and Big Data solutions. Thanks to our expertise, we have been able to come up with an ad hoc, scalable solution." said Gonzalo Martín-Villa, Global Director of IoT and Big Data at Telefónica Tech.

“Thanks to great partners such as Telefónica and Europcar Mobility Group, we are advancing essential connected car technology every day," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "Collaborating with industry leaders around the world allows us to better enable fleet ecosystems to develop maintenance and sustainability programs that can help optimize the cost of ownership of each vehicle.”

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With 337 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes As the #1 commercial telematics company in the world, Geotab’s award-winning solution is found in more than 2 million vehicles across all seven continents and is specifically designed to enable businesses to better manage their fleets. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.geotab.com/fr and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.