AccuRisk Solutions Partners with Convex Group Limited to Provide Occupational Insurance to Texas Nonsubscribers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccuRisk Solutions LLC, an industry leader in providing creative and cost-effective solutions to its national network of broker partners, is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with Convex Group Limited (“Convex”) to offer Occupational Accident and Employer’s Liability to Texas employers that have opted out of Workers’ Compensation. AccuRisk254 is available in all Texas counties. This partnership allows AccuRisk to increase their market share in the occupational insurance arena as well as provide enhanced service to producers and their clients.

Dan Boisvert, AccuRisk CEO, said: “We are excited about our partnership with Convex, the international specialty insurer and reinsurer. The relationship with Convex will allow us to expand our occupational insurance product offerings in the Texas market and provide creative solutions to our brokers and their employer clients.”

Craig Tyrell, Head of Accident & Health at Convex, commented: “We value the establishment of strong relationships with our producers and clients. Occupational insurance is an important financial safeguard for any business. We are pleased to team up with a market leader like AccuRisk. Given AccuRisk’s expertise in this market, paired with our own, we are well equipped to deliver solutions that help protect our clients.”

About AccuRisk Solutions LLC

AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. Visit www.accurisksolutions.com.

About Convex

Convex Group is a specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on complex risks founded by Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand. With operations in London and Bermuda, Convex occupies a unique position in the insurance industry and combines unrivalled experience, reputation and lessons learnt with the freedom and independence of a new balance sheet. www.convexin.com