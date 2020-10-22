Dairy Farmers of Ontario and KEV Group Announce a Multi-Year Partnership for DFO’s School Milk Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) and KEV Group are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership between DFO and KEV Group’s SchoolCash Online. Starting in the 2020-21 school year, KEV Group’s SchoolCash Online will be the exclusive platform partner for DFO’s School Milk Program.

“This announcement is fantastic news for the K-12 school community and specifically for the 4,000+ schools in Ontario that use SchoolCash Online,” commented Bram Belzberg, Chairman & CEO of KEV Group. “Now, KEV Group can bring even more value and time savings to our schools with DFO’s School Milk Program, providing nutritional milk as a healthy option for lunches and snacks.”

“This partnership with KEV Group is an exciting one for us since it will help us continue to evolve and further expand the School Milk Program, which has been delivering fresh, local milk to students across Ontario for 34 years,” says Cheryl Smith, DFO’s CEO. “Through the new platform, parents will have easier access and a more seamless way to order nutritious dairy milk for their children.”

The new platform, powered by SchoolCash Online, will roll out incrementally this fall and be available to all Ontario elementary schools by the 2021-22 school year.

About KEV Group

Founded in 1996, KEV Group is the only provider of a single, integrated solution that allows K-12 schools to manage every dollar by automating the entire school activity fund management process. KEV’s SchoolCash solution allows school districts, schools, teachers, and parents to benefit from a seamless, easy-to-use solution that provides real-time visibility and control over all activity fund management processes including accounting, online payments, and tracking. More than 17,000 schools across North America rely on SchoolCash to manage over $3 billion in activity funds annually. Visit kevgroup.com to learn more.

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s Elementary School Milk Program

First introduced in 1986, the Elementary School Milk Program (ESMP) is committed to providing elementary students with milk on a daily basis, so they can stay healthy, alert, and ready to learn. Since its inception, millions of children have benefited from this program with the help of thousands of volunteers and people in the dairy industry. For more information, visit www.ontarioschools.milk.org.