Trans-Hit Biomarkers Announces Today a Partnership With Nexelis, Supporting Sample Procurement Activities for a Number of Strategic Projects Including COVID-19 Vaccines and Immuno-oncology Development Initiatives.

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trans-Hit Biomarkers Inc. (THB) is pleased to announce today the signing of a partnership agreement with Laboratoires Nexelis Canada Inc. (Nexelis) to support prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine development programs sponsored by global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotechnology companies, and prestigious governmental and non-governmental organizations including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Under the terms of the agreement, THB will manage Nexelis’ biospecimen procurement activities, consolidating Nexelis’ current sourcing channels with those of THB spanning over 20 countries worldwide.

Benoit Bouche, Nexelis Chief Executive Officer said: “Fast access to quality samples is essential for turnaround and lead time purposes, and is a clear bottleneck in a number of immunology projects. We have been collaborating with Trans-Hit Bio on a number of occasions and highly appreciate their reactivity and professionalism coupled with a scientific rigor that we believe to be key to the success of Nexelis”.

Dr. Pascal Puchois, Chief Executive Officer at THB added, “We are pleased and excited to work with this rapidly growing leader in the bioanalytical domain, and we are eager to support Nexelis’ important mission. Since fit-for-purpose biospecimens are crucial for the successful validation of new assays, it is important for our partners to have full confidence in the manner in which the samples were consented, collected, and shipped. On behalf of Trans-Hit Bio and our entire team, we look forward to working closely with Nexelis, and managing their biospecimen procurement activities”.

About Nexelis

With unrivaled expertise in immunology, and operating sites in North America (East and West Coast) and Europe, Nexelis is a leading provider of assay development and advanced laboratory testing services in the infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, and oncology fields. Our versatile team of scientists, working with our advanced technology platforms, were instrumental in the development, qualification, validation, and large-scale sample testing of assays that supported the FDA filing of almost 100 new molecular entities, including blockbuster vaccines, anti-viral drugs, and immunotherapy, gene and cell therapy products.

About Trans-Hit Bio

Trans-Hit Biomarkers Inc is a worldwide biospecimen procurement CRO with the most extensive collection capability for biospecimens and clinical samples through an unrivalled worldwide partnered network of clinical partners and biobanks. The company, led by a team with a solid background in biomedical research, advises and provides biopharma and diagnostic clients with the best solutions to help design, organize, and conduct sample collections in various fields including oncology, infectious and CNS diseases, among others. THB manages the entire biospecimen acquisition process, from the initial sample request, to the moment the samples are delivered, and beyond. To learn more about THB, please, visit www.trans-hit.com.