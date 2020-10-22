Zadara Expands Cloud Platform With NeoKarm Compute

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara, Inc., the cloud services provider and leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced the company has expanded its portfolio to include production-ready compute-as-a-service solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises. Leveraging its new technology partnership with NeoKarm, a company known for its highly flexible multi-cloud hybrid platform, Zadara is now positioned to offer its MSP partners and customers the ability to build competitive private cloud environments without traditional CapEx investment. The Zadara Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and networking resources. Zadara enables service providers to upgrade their IT environments, leveraging existing footprints, with a true 100% OpEx consumption-based private cloud. Following a similar model as Zadara’s industry-leading storage-as-a-service offering, the company’s newly expanded cloud platform delivers superior turnkey solutions for MSPs with the benefits of on-demand compute and storage services anywhere, in an existing on-premises data center, in a private colocation facility, or in the cloud.

The Zadara Cloud Platform delivers a high-performance compute and storage experience and benefits users are accustomed to receiving from traditional public cloud providers, but from a local MSP, with significant cost savings and no risk of vendor lock-in. As a fully-managed, cloud-agnostic platform, Zadara monitors, manages and maintains every installation 24/7/365, complete with regular performance reporting and complimentary, non-disruptive hardware upgrades as part of the solution.

“Until now building a private cloud required large CapEx investment for service providers to remain competitive,” said Simon Grinberg, CEO at NeoKarm. “Now MSPs of any size can offer their own on-demand private cloud built and fully-managed by Zadara at their existing data centers, collocations or other Zadara cloud locations.”

Available today, Zadara’s compute platform is already in use at organizations, including CloudZone by Matrix, a leading multi-cloud solutions provider. With Zadara, CloudZone benefits from one solid, integrated cloud experience for running workloads in CloudZone’s public and private clouds – as well as integrations between the two.

“Zadara is easy to use, agile, and fully compatible with the major cloud platforms and technology we rely on today,” said Ran Ben-Ishai, Head Solution Architect at CloudZone. “Since working with Zadara powered by NeoKarm technology we are seeing a vastly improved performance that seamlessly integrates with our storage solution.”

By broadening its services portfolio, Zadara is able to offer more flexible solutions to its global base of 300+ MSP partners. Unlike the ‘big 3’ hyperscalers, Zadara eliminates seemingly unpredictable costs, such as ingress/egress charges, minimum commitment penalties, and vendor lock-ins, while delivering an intuitive, easy-to-use user interface.

Benefits of Zadara:

Flexible Consumption Model: MSPs can now leverage an existing data center for high-performance elastic cloud services with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what end-users consume.

MSPs can now leverage an existing data center for high-performance elastic cloud services with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what end-users consume. Elastic Compute Down to a Single Virtual Machine: Offer a self-service instant-provisioning customer experience that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing edge solutions.

Offer a self-service instant-provisioning customer experience that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing edge solutions. Edge Cloud Anywhere: Leverage your existing infrastructure, a customer’s data center and/or Zadara’s existing, global points of presence to deliver low-latency edge services.

Leverage your existing infrastructure, a customer’s data center and/or Zadara’s existing, global points of presence to deliver low-latency edge services. Workload Performance: Deliver a familiar, high-performance and agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs.

Deliver a familiar, high-performance and agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs. Data Privacy and Security: Includes click-to-provision options for dedicated storage resources for customers requiring physical isolation for drives and storage controller level.

Includes click-to-provision options for dedicated storage resources for customers requiring physical isolation for drives and storage controller level. Expert 24x7x365 Services: Zadara’s infrastructure spans 73 regions and 18 countries offering fully managed support from Zadara’s global solution architect and DevOps teams.

Zadara’s introduction of the only true 100% OpEx consumption-based private cloud builds on the company’s growing momentum, as demonstrated through increased profits, new customer wins, and the explosive growth of its global partner and managed service provider network.

“We’re here to make the cloud more friendly, and eliminate the concerns traditionally associated with cloud computing with the proven technology from our partners at NeoKarm,” noted Nelson Nahum, CEO and founder of Zadara. “Our MSP partners can now offer advanced cloud services to their enterprise customers backed by Zadara.”

Zadara’s compute-as-a-service offering is available at more than a dozen locations including GT Edge Solutions which is securely stored and hosted at Evoque Data Center Solutions’ facility in Ashburn, Va.

Tom Bendien, CTO at GT Edge Solutions shared, “The Zadara platform can be deployed in hours or days, is fully managed and does not require any upfront CapEx spend. This has enabled us to launch a number of services in weeks, not months or even longer. The platform can be fully deployed with a small initial footprint and can expand to hyperscale levels to meet customer demands.”

To learn more about Zadara Cloud Services visit www.zadara.com.

About Zadara Storage:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprises demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds at hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in London, Tokyo, Yokneam (Israel) and Bangalore.