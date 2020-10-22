Smiths Detection Inc. receives a $90.8M IDIQ contract to manufacture Joint Chemical Agent Detector Adapter for US Department of Defense

EDGEWOOD, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI), a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, announced it will initiate manufacturing of the Solid Liquid Adapter (SLA) following an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award, worth potentially $90.8M over a maximum nine (9) year ordering period, with the US Department of Defense (DoD). The SLA adds new and expanded detection and identification capabilities to Joint Chemical Agent Detectors (JCAD), one of the DoD’s largest chemical detection programs in history.

JCAD fitted with an SLA (JCAD SLA) gives the SLA operator the ability to both test for illicit drugs, including opioids such as fentanyl, and detect explosive compounds – without compromising the conventional chemical warfare agent detection capability of the JCAD.

Speaking about the newly developed technology, Smiths Detection Inc. President, Shan Hood, said, “The SLA leverages existing technology, extending both capabilities and the life-cycle of widely deployed detection devices. It is an example of how Smiths Detection applies innovative technology and digital applications to help customers maximize the investments they make today, while preparing for the future.”

The JCAD is based on SDI’s Lightweight Chemical Detector (LCD) product line of advanced, easy-to-use and lightweight threat detection devices that are hand-held or easily strapped to a belt. The LCD is a cost-effective and reliable solution that protects military personnel, police and HazMat responders by alerting operators to toxic substances and dangerous chemicals detected.

