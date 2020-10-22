SourceMark Awarded National Endoscopy Contract With Premier Healthcare

The ClearViz™ video endoscopic platform is a all-in-one solution for visualized airway management and respiratory care that provides Instant, stable and secure wireless connectivity of any scope handle with a wireless module to a 13.3" HD video monitor. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ClearViz™ Video Laryngoscope incorporates a unique patented handle design that enables a clinician to easily and quickly switch between adult, pediatric or infant modes on the fly. This innovative handle attaches to a 3.5” HD video monitor display or wireless module to pair with a 13.3” HD video monitor. Li-Ion batteries provide 4 hours of dependable continuous run-time along with many other vital features for any clinical scenario. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SourceMark, a leader in airway management, announced today that it has been awarded a video endoscopy contract for single-use video laryngoscopy and for video endoscopic systems by Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 200,000 other providers and organizations.

“Receiving this Premier agreement is a testament to SourceMark’s service, technology and overall value. We are excited to introduce this advanced technology that provides greater protection to the front-line healthcare workers while improving the patient experience,” said Dan Blucher, CEO, SourceMark.

Effective November 1, 2020, this new three-year agreement in the video endoscope category allows Premier members to access SourceMark’s innovative ClearVizTM HD video endoscopic wireless platform. “Working with a great company like Premier fully aligns with one of our strategic goals to provide proven innovative products to our hard-working clinicians enabling them to deliver the best patient care possible,” said Steve Cebada, Army Combat Medic Veteran, Respiratory Therapist and SVP Product Management & Marketing at SourceMark.

SourceMark’s ClearViz platform is ideal for all medical distant endoscopic situations keeping the healthcare provider safer than traditional methods. The interchangeable wireless module easily pairs to a 13.3” HD monitor to further distance the clinician without the traditional cables associated with many existing video systems. Designed as an all-in-one solution for visualized airway management and respiratory care, this platform truly empowers the medical professional in all urgent, therapeutic, or diagnostic procedures.

About SourceMark

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark™ is a product innovation, manufacturing and distribution company providing affordable solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. Our medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease-of-use, utilization efficiencies and affordable cost-point.