Dream Industrial REIT Announces BBB Rating by DBRS and New C$200 Million Euro-Denominated Unsecured Financing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”, “DIR”, or the “Trust”) announced today that it has been assigned an Issuer Rating of BBB with Stable Trend by DBRS Limited (“DBRS Morningstar”). This is the first time Dream Industrial has been rated by DBRS Morningstar. In its report, DBRS Morningstar noted that the Trust benefits from superior tenant, property and geographic diversification, strong interest coverage and leverage levels commensurate with its rating.

“ We are pleased to have achieved this investment grade credit rating from DBRS,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “ We believe the rating from DBRS reflects our continued focus on building a high- quality portfolio, diversifying the business throughout Canada, the United States and Europe and strengthening our balance sheet. This initiative provides opportunities for DIR to access new sources of capital as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

As a result of the BBB rating, the Trust expects to achieve a 25 basis points (“bps”) reduction in the cost of borrowing on its existing US$250 million revolving credit facility effective the next drawdown, and a 5 bps decrease in its standby fee pricing effective immediately.

Following the $188 million in acquisitions recently announced by the Trust on October 20, 2020, the Trust will have acquired over $600 million of assets in 2020. In conjunction with growing and upgrading its portfolio, the Trust has commenced the execution of its debt strategy of transitioning its borrowings into Euros, which provides the opportunity to significantly lower financing costs while hedging its currency exposure.

The Trust has received a commitment from a Canadian chartered bank for a US$150 million (C$200 million) unsecured term loan. After swapping into Euro-denominated debt the term loan is expected to bear interest at approximately 0.90%. The three-year term loan is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and bring the Trust’s Euro-denominated debt to approximately 50% of the Trust’s investment properties value in Europe, including the recently announced acquisitions. With leverage below the Trust’s target level, it retains the ability to obtain additional Euro-denominated unsecured debt to fund future acquisitions, repay North American mortgages and any outstanding amounts on the unsecured credit facility. The Trust expects to retain available liquidity of over C$360 million, between cash-on-hand and undrawn unsecured credit facility capacity, with approximately C$300 million in acquisition capacity.

“ With our portfolio showing resilience during the COVID-19 related disruption, we have resumed the execution of our capital deployment and debt strategy announced earlier in the year,” said Lenis Quan, Chief Financial Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “ The commencement of our European debt strategy is a unique driver of cash flow per unit growth for DIR. Obtaining the investment grade credit rating from DBRS provides us with another tool to execute on our debt strategy. The average interest rate on our total outstanding debt is poised to decline by approximately 10% by year-end 2020 as we obtain Euro-denominated debt, and we expect it to reduce further over time. We have taken significant steps in deploying our strong balance sheet and lowering our cost of debt, which along with robust leasing momentum has materially improved our growth outlook for 2021 and future years.”

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

