Sumitomo SHI FW Awarded CFB Boiler Modernization Project in Austria

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) has been awarded a contract by Sappi Europe to modernize an existing circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler, which will result in a 30% CO2 emissions reduction at the Gratkorn Pulp & Paper mill.

SFW will design, supply and erect the project, which includes modifications to the lower furnace, new heat shift system, biomass feeding system, bottom ash extraction system, and emissions control system, as well as dismantling and commissioning. The modernization will allow the plant to completely shift from coal to multiple sustainable and renewable fuels. The new emissions control system include bag filters and selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), which will ensure the plant meets the newest Best Available Technologies (BAT) standards, especially regarding dust and NOx emissions.

“SFW’s mission is to help our customers achieve their climate targets efficiently and cost-effectively. With this project, Sappi will be one step closer to achieving their decarbonization commitments, while reaping the benefits of reliable energy supply and extending the lifetime of their current assets”, says Kari Kohvakka, SVP Service at SFW.

The project will be completed at the end of 2021.

Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) is a global, innovative provider of energy and environmental technologies and services focusing on high efficiency and flexible generation of energy. Our solutions expand from our world-leading circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology, to long-duration energy storage solutions (Liquified Air Energy Storage), flue gas cleaning, gasification, waste heat boilers and a full spectrum of services for the global power and industrial markets.

We strive to provide sustainable energy solutions for a wide portfolio of customer needs in the fields of power generation, storage and network services. Sumitomo SHI FW’s quality and service rely on our 1,500 talented people with deep know-how and experience in the industry.

