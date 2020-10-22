Cigniti Technologies is Now a Proud Underwriter of HoustonCIO

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in independent quality engineering and software testing services, is now a strategic Underwriter of HoustonCIO, a local arm of the International CIO Leadership Association (ICLA). Together, they intend to foster technology innovation, help Houston IT community become aware of the best practices and trends being implemented, and bring together the CIOs of Houston to a single platform.

As an Underwriter of HoustonCIO association, Cigniti would be a part of the Inspire CIO programs such as HoustonCIO Advisory Board Meetings, Nominee Events, Finalist Events, CIO Only Programs, the Wine Experience, and the Houston CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and support its expansion by promoting and leveraging key resources.

Speaking on this association, Pradeep Govindasamy, President & CTO at Cigniti Technologies, said, “We are excited to be a part of this association with HoustonCIO, which brings together the CIOs across industries of Houston. This association would not only help understand the CIOs’ perspective about innovation, technology trends and the best practices being implemented across the verticals, but will also help the IT community of Houston to learn about the new generation technology leaders and their contributions via a vast leadership network on a single platform."

InspireCIO programs are made possible through the corporate support of strategic partners known as Underwriters. These organizations represent the highest-level investors in local chapters and the senior executives of Underwriter organizations are regarded as peers by the CIOs serving on the HoustonCIO Advisory Board.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing services. Cigniti’s 2,500+ experienced professionals are spread across Australia, UK, US, Canada, India, UAE, and South Africa. We are a strategic quality engineering partner for leading global organizations and assist them in accelerating time-to-market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary Continuous Testing & Test Automation solutions, with customer-centricity at the core of the transformation.

About the Houston CIO Leadership Association:

HoustonCIO is the preeminent professional association for Houston chief information officers. It is a peer-based approach to helping CIOs maximize their leadership effectiveness, create value, reduce risk and share success. Our membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and non-profit organizations.