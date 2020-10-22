Lehigh Valley Health Network Chooses Omnicell Solutions to Enhance Clinical and Operational Outcomes and Streamline Medication Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Pennsylvania-based Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will be leveraging Omnicell’s industry-leading medication management platform of solutions to enhance efficiency, control, and safety of medication management.

LVHN has signed a seven year sole source agreement for Omnicell solutions, including automated dispensing systems for patient care areas and operating rooms. With streamlined infrastructure capabilities and EHR interoperability, this point of care technology will help improve pharmacy-nursing workflow and efficiency.

According to a 2018 survey of healthcare executives, 98 percent of respondents believe that automation will be important for helping to close gaps in patient care throughout the healthcare landscape.1

“We are continually looking for opportunities to improve processes that support delivery of the best care for our patients,” said Brian D. Lenich, administrator of Pharmacy Services for LVHN. “We recognize the value and opportunity of moving toward a fully-autonomous pharmacy and the key role that vision will play in improving caregiver workflow efficiency, enhancing clinical care, and ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.”

LVHN is joining Omnicell on the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, intelligence, and expert services, the Autonomous Pharmacy empowers pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction. This long term sole source agreement represents Omnicell’s 142nd long term partnership with a Top 300 US health system.2

“We envision a care delivery model where manual tasks can be automated, leading to improved processes and enabling clinicians to practice at the top of their license and make a greater impact on clinical care,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.

About LVHN

Lehigh Valley Health Network includes eight hospital campuses, three in Allentown, one in Bethlehem, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville, Pa.; Coordinated Health, which includes two hospital campuses, nearly two dozen multispecialty locations including ambulatory surgery centers and orthopedic injury centers in northeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey; 26 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices; 20 ExpressCARE locations including the area’s only Children’s ExpressCARE; pharmacy, imaging, home health, rehabilitation and lab services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Specialty care includes: trauma care for adults and children, burn care at the Regional Burn Center; kidney and pancreas transplants; perinatal/neonatal, cardiac, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, complex neurosurgery capabilities including national certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, and robotic surgery in 10 specialties. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, Lehigh Valley Heart Institute and Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence physicians provide the most advanced treatments. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute is a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, an initiative that helps community providers improve the quality of cancer care and offers access to MSK clinical trials. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, the community’s only children’s hospital, provides care in more than 30 specialties and general pediatrics. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest is ranked as the region’s #1 hospital for seven straight years and has been recognized among Pennsylvania’s top six hospitals for seven consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Cedar Crest, LVH–17th Street and LVH–Muhlenberg are the region’s only Magnet® hospitals for nursing excellence. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org, or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

