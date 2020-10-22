Andersen Global Adds Chancery Chambers to Caribbean Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing to add breadth to the organization’s coverage in the eastern Caribbean region, Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with legal firm Chancery Chambers in Barbados.

Founded by Partner Sir Trevor Carmichael, Chancery Chambers is ranked Band 1 by Chambers and Partners and has substantial public and private sector experience at the national and international level. The firm’s full-service capabilities include national and international arbitration, corporate and commercial, employment law, banking and finance, aviation law, environmental law, intellectual property, insurance, M&A and real estate, specializing in tax advisory, corporate advisory and litigation.

“We remain dedicated to being a benchmark organization for quality and best-in-class client solutions, and we believe the best way to accomplish this is by investing in our people and in our firm,” Sir Trevor said. “We are focused on the future and laying the groundwork for the next generation. Our collaboration with Andersen Global is the next step for our firm as we look to provide our clients with the resources of a global organization and foster an environment that encourages our staff’s personal and professional development.”

“Collaborating with Chancery Chambers was not a difficult decision as they are clearly a top-tier firm in their market,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “We look forward to working with them and were highly impressed by their dedication to stewardship and believe their capabilities are synergistic with our other collaborating firms in the region. Our common values and vision provide a solid foundation for strong working relationships and the development of a formidable practice in the Caribbean region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 209 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.