Affinitiv Partners with Quickride to Deliver a New Automated Concierge Product — Connect Transport

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announced that they have partnered with Quickride Logistics, Inc. to power their new product — Connect Transport. Powered by Quickride, Connect Transport, a new automated concierge solution, enables dealers to provide touchless service through shuttles, parts delivery, vehicle delivery, mobile mechanics, at-home test-drives, tire and glass repair, bi-directional texting, online bill pay and cashiering, and more. In addition, it offers a simple interface, enabling users to easily schedule and manage rides—and allowing customers to follow their vehicle location and time of return.

“Today’s market demands have changed. The need to offer solutions to customers that protect their safety, as well as fit into their lives, has never been so important given the challenges everyone is facing as a result of COVID-19,” said Sid Nair, CEO of Affinitiv. “By partnering with Quickride, Affinitiv is able to help dealerships address these changes in the market and engage their customers by providing touchless service that prioritizes safety, and drives business to their stores.”

Connect Transport helps dealerships consistently deliver the best customer experience while at the same time increasing service lane productivity and revenue. Key benefits of their new product include the following: 1) Unlimited service valet pickup and delivery system 2) Available mobile service, parts delivery, and retail sales delivery 3) Command central dispatching 4) Driver mobile app with location-tracking capabilities 5) Customer mobile app with driver tracking and status updates.

“Affinitiv’s commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences to their car dealer customers will help them exceed consumer expectations,” said Fernando Uribe, Director of Operations, Quickride. “We are proud to have this partnership agreement finalized and to leverage our technology that allows them to build on their automotive experience to help them achieve that goal.”

Affinitiv has received strong, positive dealer feedback on the solution from its customers, including luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW. "The Affinitiv Touchless Service program has been hugely beneficial for us during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Dave Bergamotto, Service Director, Park Ave BMW. “By using their scheduling, texting, pickup & delivery, and mobile mechanic services, we have been able to make it easy for our customers to continue to service their vehicles, drive traffic into our shop, and allow us to positively impact our overall productivity.”

“We are happy to partner with Quickride to offer this turn-key solution to the automotive market,” said Sid Nar, CEO of Affinitiv. “Consumers are staying home more often, and the option of pickup and delivery should no longer be considered a nice-to-have, but rather standard practice. As Affinitiv moves into the next phase of our transformative growth, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions like Transport to our customers.”

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by 20+ years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 6,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Through a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv creates true partnerships designed to enhance the customer experience, increase loyalty, and maximize revenue while achieving their unique goals and objectives in the process. Affinitiv is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

About Quickride Logistics, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by two automotive dealership Service Directors, Quickride Logistics, Inc. is a fast-growing SaaS company serving dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, providing logistical and mobility solutions. Quickride is already serving the nation’s largest and most influential automotive groups such as AutoNation, Lithia, Sonic, Bergstrom Automotive, and Fletcher Jones. They have received acclaim for revolutionizing a long-neglected and frustrating process. Quickride is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.