Doctor On Demand and CareLinx Announce National Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Virtual Care to Seniors at Home

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, and CareLinx, a nationwide, professional network for in-home care, today announced a partnership to bring in-home virtual care services to CareLinx clients. The partnership aims to expand CareLinx’s in-home care offerings and improve health outcomes for their clients, geriatric and high-risk patients who need support at home. For Doctor On Demand, this expansion into home care comes on the heels of the company’s recent launch to make its virtual care services available to over 33 million Medicare Part B Beneficiaries.

Today, CareLinx tech-enabled caregivers have digital care plans on their smartphones -- enabling quality delivery of everyday care services such as bathing and meal prep, as well as direct communication to a patient's family. Doctor On Demand will augment these existing services by connecting CareLinx clients with virtual care providers in real-time. CareLinx caregivers will support the Doctor On Demand registration process, and assist with in-home follow-ups and care coordination recommended by Doctor On Demand’s board-certified physicians as well.

“We recognize the important role that caregivers play in families’ lives, so we are thrilled to be partnering with CareLinx to deliver meaningful support at such a critical time,” said Robin Glass, President, Doctor On Demand. “As seniors continue to shelter in place, Doctor On Demand plays a crucial role in ensuring caregivers can coordinate high-quality health care for their clients from the comfort and safety of home.”

Eligible CareLinx clients will receive initial visits with board-certified physicians through Doctor On Demand at no cost. These virtual visits can be used to treat a spectrum of health issues, including diagnosis and testing of COVID-19, typical ailments like infections, rashes, cold and flu, and ongoing chronic disease like asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and thyroid issues. Doctor On Demand physicians can also fill prescriptions and order lab work, and patients can see the same physician time and time again, building a trusted, personal relationship via video.

“Now more than ever, finding high-quality, in-home care is pivotal during a time when seniors and high-risk patients are being encouraged to stay at home to minimize risk and exposure to COVID-19. Our partnership with Doctor On Demand enables CareLinx to continue equipping caregivers with digital tools and technologies to make caregiving easier, more transparent, and higher quality,” said Sherwin Sheik, CEO, CareLinx. “Additionally, this partnership is helping to supplement in-home activities of daily living with a telehealth option for our clients, who may not otherwise realize they have the option to see a provider virtually for medical ailments. Combined with the in-home care they are receiving, these services can help provide an expanded continuum of care to help them stay healthy and safe where they want to be -- at home.”

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what healthcare looks like for today’s world. Doctor On Demand’s nationwide healthcare platform puts the patient first by providing access to physicians, psychiatrists, therapists and a care coordination team via video visits, voice and messaging. Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, patients can access quality care in all 50 states with an average wait time of 10 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand delivers exceptional services to patients and payers through Commercial, ASO, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part B, and Medicaid managed care plans. While insurance isn’t required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and behavioral health visits, including full mind and body services: preventive care, chronic care, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Doctor On Demand’s mission is to improve the world’s health through compassionate care and innovation. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (App Store or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.

About CareLinx

CareLinx is the leading nationwide home care platform able to deliver intermittent on-demand personal care services in the homes of patients while leveraging mobile technology that facilitates rich data capture, population health analytics, and the enabling of real-time care coordination with remote clinical teams.

CareLinx is focused on serving the geriatric population and patients with chronic conditions at home, on-demand. CareLinx's innovative approach amplifies the effectiveness of remote telehealth clinical teams by using tech-enabled care providers who serve as their eyes, ears, and arms in the homes of patients.

Professional caregivers leverage proprietary digital care plans to better assist the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and people with chronic health conditions with activities of daily living. The CareLinx platform helps families and caregivers easily manage all the administrative tasks of their caregiving needs, including scheduling, time tracking, care coordination, and payroll processing. To date, CareLinx has a nationwide network of over 400,000 tech-enabled caregivers who provide personal in-home care for families and support safe transitions of care. The CareLinx platform revolutionizes transparency and facilitates active coordination in the post-acute care environment, leading to increased quality of care, better health outcomes, and significantly reduced total cost of care. Visit us at www.carelinx.com.