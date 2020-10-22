Myers Industries joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global nonprofit organization comprised of nearly fifty companies across the plastics value chain who are committed to investing in solutions that help eliminate plastic waste in the environment.

The Alliance is a collective action, uniting companies that make, use, sell, process, collect, and recycle plastics, changing the system to protect the health and ecosystems of the future. Acting in the strategic areas of infrastructure, innovation, education and clean up, the Alliance takes a global approach with local action.

“Myers Industries is proud to have joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. By partnering with key members across the value chain, we not only join a critical discussion in the plastics community but add our voice and expertise in shaping future projects that recover, create value from, and ultimately eliminate plastic waste,” said Mike McGaugh, President and CEO of Myers Industries.

“We are happy to welcome Myers Industries into the Alliance and to work in partnership to develop new solutions to prevent plastic waste leaking into the environment. Our joint efforts will contribute towards building the circular economy,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.