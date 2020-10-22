Byte Partners With NFTE to Help Underserved Youth Find Their Voice and Confidence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has partnered with NFTE (the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship) just in time for the finals of its National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge as the company seeks to help underserved youth find their voice and the confidence to start their own businesses.

Today, 40 finalists will pitch their plans for a chance to win $20,000 toward their business. Byte creative strategist Kerry Washington will deliver an inspiring keynote, encouraging contestants to find their confidence and voice.

“At Byte we are all about the power of a smile. We know that in order to change the world, you have to use your voice. You have to open your mouth,” said Washington. “We chose to partner with NFTE because they are helping these young entrepreneurs do just that.” Watch Video.

Byte Co-Founder Scott Cohen will serve on the panel of judges, providing expert feedback and advice to youth following the competition. Cohen will join other industry leaders including Tina Davis of Citi, Sarah Kauss of S’well and Lee Henderson of EY.

In addition to Byte’s involvement with the National Youth Entrepreneurship Finals, Byte will also offer free teledentistry support via their nationwide network of doctors to all finalists through ByteCares, the giving arm of Byte.

ByteCares is committed to helping historically underserved communities. Other recent efforts include partnering with the LA Promise fund to support families in South Los Angeles as well as teaming up with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce to provide relief and increased access to oral healthcare.

To learn more about NFTE visit www.nfte.com.

ABOUT BYTE

Byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of competitors. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan through their medtech telehealth platform, so you can work towards your new smile from the comfort of your home. At under $85 per month, and by partnering with a growing list of insurance companies, Byte is on a mission to make the inaccessible, accessible. For more information on Byte's easy, convenient and affordable system to upgrade your smile, visit: www.byteme.com