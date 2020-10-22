DarwinAI Now a Model Partner at Modzy

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modzy, the leading enterprise AI platform, today announced that DarwinAI is now a model partner at the Modzy AI Model Marketplace. DarwinAI is expected to deploy numerous models using its GenSynth platform, including COVID-Net, an open source deep neural network for detecting COVID-19 infections from chest X-rays. DarwinAI has been featured in the MIT Technology Review, AI in Healthcare, and VentureBeat for their innovations in combating COVID-19 using AI.

“We’re really excited for this partnership with DarwinAI,” said Norm Litterini, Head of Partnerships at Modzy. “The quality of their work is reflected in their solid reputation and industry acknowledgment. DarwinAI’s models will enable customers to quickly operationalize AI into strategic initiatives while building out our marketplace offering, particularly for biomedical applications, where there is critical need.”

Sheldon Fernandez, CEO of DarwinAI, echoed similar sentiments. “We’re thrilled to be a model partner at the Modzy Marketplace. Our patented platform around Explainable AI (XAI) helps enterprises build AI they can trust in a robust and rapid manner. The acclaim we’ve received around COVID-Net is a testament to our technology’s promise and Modzy’s impressive ecosystem will be an important vehicle in helping us bring it to the enterprise.”

Modzy is the enterprise AI platform to easily secure, govern, and deploy AI models. Since its launch Modzy has continually added new models to its marketplace and now offers more than 100 world-class pre-trained commercial AI models by Modzy and leading AI partners which span industry use cases and AI techniques. Biomedical organizations that run Modzy will be able to quickly adopt and economically deploy DarwinAI models.

About Modzy

Modzy is the leading enterprise platform to secure, govern, and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. Modzy helps government and private-sector customers meet the challenge of operationalizing AI by enabling rapid deployment, management and governance of trusted AI. Modzy’s platform leverages embedded security, patented adversarial defense, explainability of model predictions, and governance features to help customers easily manage and quickly benefit from their AI investments at enterprise scale. Modzy offers choice with ready-to-deploy pre-trained and trainable AI models from leading companies and open source communities. Modzy accelerates the deployment of trustworthy AI while increasing transparency, lowering the barriers to adopting and scaling AI. To learn more visit www.Modzy.com.

About DarwinAI

DarwinAI, the explainable AI company, enables enterprises to build AI they can trust. Founded by renowned academics at the University of Waterloo, the company’s patented explainability technology accelerates advanced deep learning design. DarwinAI was named a cool vendor by Gartner in 2019 and was selected by CB Insights for AI 100, an annual list of the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world. To learn more about DarwinAI, visit their website at www.darwinai.com or follow them @darwinAI on Twitter.