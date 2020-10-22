Zilliant Partners with SAP to Benefit Wholesale Distributors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliant, an industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced a key SAP partnership to benefit wholesale distributors in collaboration with the SAP Wholesale Distribution Industry Business Unit. The partnership will help distributors deliver a better customer experience and improve margins through pricing to maximize their SAP investment.

Wholesale distributors face massive complexity, with hundreds of products and customers, hundreds of sales reps, volatile costs and constantly evolving competitive dynamics, including increasing threats from non-traditional online competitors.

“Pricing is by far the most effective profit lever available to any company,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “Distributors are challenged to set, manage and execute pricing strategies that meet profit and loss objectives, enable sales reps to win deals, and foster an excellent customer experience. We’re thrilled to announce this important SAP partnership and collaboration with the SAP Wholesale Distribution Business Unit to help distributors master a true price optimization approach and easily respond to rapidly changing business dynamics and market changes.”

According to the Zilliant Global B2B Benchmark Report, distributors categorically miss out on an achievable 100 to 300 basis points in incremental margin as a function of poor pricing. Zilliant’s approach as a modular, industry cloud solution will address price optimization challenges across all price modes while integrating with best-in-class SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP CPQ and SAP Commerce Cloud to tie pricing strategy to execution and results. The result is that wholesale distributors will be able to claim additional revenue or profit margin.

“Wholesale distributors must provide real-time, consistent, personalized pricing to drive new opportunities and rapidly address current business challenges,” said SAP Vice President and Global Head, Wholesale Distribution Business Unit Magnus Meier. “Zilliant has more than 20 years of experience helping distributors tackle pricing issues. Zilliant offers innovative, modular pricing solutions for SAP’s industry cloud by optimizing and extending end-to-end processes of the intelligent suite, which ultimately enable customers to transform their business models and extend the value of their investments.”

https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/search/zilliant

https://resources.zilliant.com/whitepapers/zilliant-sap-enabling-more-profitable-pricing-in-wholesale-distribution

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Zilliant is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Zilliant’s solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

