Angels of Care Partners with Two Pediatric-Focused Home Nursing Companies

SHERMAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angels of Care, a leading and rapidly growing provider of home health services to pediatric patients with complex medical conditions, announced today strategic partnerships with Nursing Solutions and Mission Medstaff. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Nursing Solutions has been a provider of home health services in Arizona since 1992. The company offers a full range of long-term skilled nursing care for pediatric and adult patients, as well as non-skilled home care and respite service.

Founded in 2009, Mission Medstaff is a provider of home health services in North Carolina and South Carolina. The business offers specialized, highly skilled in-home care to children and their families, as well as adults.

Jessica Riggs, CEO of Angels of Care, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Bill and Matt and welcome their experienced teams of caregivers and office staff to the Angels of Care family. From the start of our conversations it was clear the entire Nursing Solutions and Mission Medstaff teams share our commitment to providing high-quality compassionate care to underserved patient populations with complex medical needs. In addition, the completion of these two partnerships enables us to continue our growth by serving patients and their families in three additional states.”

“The Angels of Care team has established a strong platform in the home health industry,” said Bill Johnsen, Founder of Nursing Solutions. “We evaluated a number of alternatives and felt this partnership with Angels of Care was in the best interest of our clients and caregivers. We look forward to joining this winning team and continuing to serve the needs of our patients 24/7.”

Matt Hampton, Founder of Mission Medstaff, added, “Like us, Angels of Care is passionate about providing the highest quality care possible to its patients. We are excited to join their platform which will enable us to continue providing exceptional, cost-effective, family-focused care for our patients with complex medical needs.”

Angels of Care is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading lower middle-market private equity firm focused on healthcare services.

About Angels of Care

Founded in 2000 by Bonnie West and based in Sherman, TX, Angels of Care is a leading provider of long-term home health services to pediatric patients with complex medical conditions. Angels of Care operates under its core principles of Heart, Advocacy, Love, Outreach and Speed (HALOS) to carry out its mission to provide children and young adults in need with high-quality home health care in a loving, caring and professional manner. The company provides high-quality private duty nursing care, skilled therapy and other home health services to patients in five states. For more information please visit: angelsofcare.com.