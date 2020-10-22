Red Hook Terminals Modernizes Operations with Octopi by Navis

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Red Hook Terminals has signed a subscription agreement for Octopi by Navis at its Newark, NJ and Brooklyn, NY locations. Red Hook Terminals selected Octopi’s cloud-based TOS because it offered a solution that would help its business become more dynamic and remain competitive in the industry.

With over 30 years of experience, Red Hook Terminals is the only terminal operator with facilities in Brooklyn and Port Newark. At its locations, Red Hook is able to handle any size or type of cargo to serve beneficial cargo owners and shippers east and west of the Hudson River, as well as regions north and south. To remain competitive in the evolving industry, Red Hook Terminals was looking to upgrade its TOS at the New York and New Jersey locations to a flexible system that would be able to be deployed with maximum value and little IT investment. As Red Hook Terminal’s business goals were to increase visibility, productivity, and optimize operations at the terminals, Octopi was the only choice to meet their needs with maximum ROI.

“By choosing Octopi’s cloud-based TOS, we will be able to easily transition to a more modern and comprehensive system, which will upgrade our offerings to benefit our business and customers,” said Tom Griffith, Executive Vice President of Red Hook Terminals. “Octopi’s functionality and utilization of real-time data will give us the tools and critical insights into our operation that will allow us to improve productivity and efficiency at our terminals.”

“With Octopi’s innovative TOS, we are able to provide a more affordable and nimble solution to help terminals reach their full business potential with enterprise-level functionality,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “We are thrilled to partner with Red Hook Terminals and look forward to helping them transition to a new system to optimize their operations and better serve their customers in the region.”

For more information visit www.navis.com and www.octopi.co.

About Octopi

Octopi is the leading developer of cloud based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com