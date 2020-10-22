Vidence and NTT DATA Announce Partnership to Deliver Predictive Analytics in Oncology

BOCA RATON, Fla. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidence, an oncology informatics company, and NTT DATA Services, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced a relationship to build advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to predict patient outcomes, enhance decision-making, and drive clinical trials to advance cancer research and treatment. This unique collaboration will utilize a combination of medical imaging scan, clinical and outcomes data to build a predictive model that will optimize treatment regimens.

“Since the launch of Vidence, we have been actively engaging organizations across the care continuum to close the evidence gap in oncology,” said Rachel Schweers, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Vidence. “We are proud to announce our new technical partnership with NTT DATA, which will provide us with expanded expertise and tools to support the convergence of oncology information and AI for effective predictive analytics.”

Vidence’s proprietary SCIMON™ technology brings together data and analytics in one patient-centric knowledge repository. SCIMON aggregates, analyzes and organizes data from disparate sources and formats. It also provides tools to extract business intelligence, conduct healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) studies, and visualize critical data utilizing advanced technology including AI, ML and natural language processing (NLP) in partnership with leading IT services providers such as NTT DATA.

Specifically, the combination of SCIMON with NTT DATA’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Insights and Advocate AI will provide an integrated view of patient data and images with the analytic tools necessary for improved therapeutic understanding and enhanced decision-making.

“Predictive analytics is set to lead the way in personalized healthcare and potentially change the way care is practiced and delivered,” said Adam Nelson, Sr. Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Life Sciences and Healthcare Technologies, NTT DATA Services. “We are pleased to be working with Vidence as a partner to help turn the significant amount of data generated during a patient’s journey with cancer into insights and predictive analytics to improve oncologic care.”

About Vidence, LLC

Vidence harnesses the power of clinical and genomic data and insights to advance the treatment and outcomes for cancer patients. An oncology informatics company, Vidence provides the world’s leading cancer researchers, innovators and treatment providers with access and contribution to the most comprehensive knowledge base of patient journeys and outcomes. Vidence was established to expand the impact of data-driven analytics and data stewardship in oncology for a broad network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics. It is led by its three co-founders: Percy Van Crocker, Jr., Robert Hauser, PharmD, PhD, and Rachel Schweers, PhD, JD. The original founders of the renowned Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) created Vidence to set a standard in the industry for high-quality information. As Vidence partners with a network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics as Consortium Fellows, CTCA is one of these partners. Visit Vidence.com for more information.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader headquartered in Plano, Texas. We are the largest business unit outside Japan of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys.