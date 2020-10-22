PICKUP and Postmates Announce Partnership To Elevate Nationwide, Same-Day Delivery for Omnichannel Retailers

DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PICKUP, a leading last mile delivery service and logistics platform, has partnered with Postmates to provide retailers and brands with the ability to elegantly scale local delivery capability to meet surging demand for store to door delivery of everything in their catalog without added cost or complexity.

PICKUP Enterprise manages the end-to-end customer experience including access to the top-rated PICKUP Good Guy network, which specializes in delivery and assembly of big and heavy goods. Since launching PICKUP Enterprise earlier this year, retailers have seen over 2x growth basket sizes and 23% lift over BOPIS (Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store).

The partnership between PICKUP and Postmates will further expand retailer’s fulfillment capabilities for all items - from holiday décor and gifts, to furniture.

“Our partners require delivery of their full assortment of merchandise and we’re delighted to welcome Postmates to PICKUP Enterprise, the industry’s most powerful, fully managed on-demand logistics platform,” said Brenda Stoner, CEO and Founder of PICKUP. “No other platform features the PICKUP Good Guys, a curated network of vetted independent contractors delivering big and heavy goods, enabling PICKUP to provide retailers greater value across their assortment than any other solution on the market today.”

“PICKUP Enterprise makes delivery fast and convenient, whether it’s big or small items, and without the added cost and complexity of a standalone transportation management system,” said Darren Waxman, Chief Revenue Officer at PICKUP. “PICKUP Enterprise with Postmates empowers consumers to shop where, when and how they choose - e-commerce, store, warehouse and more - while reducing logistics costs and increasing customer lifetime value for retailers.”

About PICKUP

PICKUP is the enterprise delivery experience company and one of the nation’s fastest growing on-demand logistics providers. The Company features highly vetted PICKUP Good Guys and Delivery Pros delivering a broad assortment of small and large items - from decorative accessories to furniture and mattresses. PICKUP has partnered with leading retailers to transform their omnichannel delivery experience with solutions that enable Buy Anywhere, Deliver Anywhere. The Company’s Intelligent Platform and Success Teams enable the PICKUP Good Guys to produce consistently exceptional customer experiences. PICKUP Enterprise provides coverage to 80% of US households. Learn more at www.pickupnow.com.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.