St. Luke’s University Health Network Selects GE Healthcare for $11 Million Ultrasound Purchase to Create System-wide Efficiencies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Healthcare today announced its largest ever ultrasound deal in the United States – an $11 million order by St. Luke’s University Health Network to install GE Healthcare ultrasound technology and IT workflow solutions system-wide. GE Healthcare will continue upgrades over the next four years to maintain latest technology for the health system.

St. Luke’s is experiencing exponential growth following expansion and several acquisitions over the last few years, which has resulted in complexities and pressure on the system. To solve for this, the Network looked to standardize care and create efficiencies, bringing advanced and consistent technology to its ultrasound users in the Vascular, Radiology and Echocardiography departments across its 12 hospitals.

“Recognizing that consistency is an essential element of quality, St. Luke’s University Health Network is continuing its standardization of technology. The consistency of ultrasound systems across the Network will allow accurate replication of patient studies, which would otherwise be challenging when working with different brands,” said Dr. Hal L. Folander, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Strategy Officer, and Network Chairman, Department of Radiology at St. Luke’s. “Furthermore, through our partnership with GE Healthcare, we will maintain this state-of-the-art technology for years to come.”

St. Luke’s will acquire GE Healthcare’s LOGIQ E10 for General Imaging and Vivid E95 for Echocardiography, both of which will connect to Viewpoint 6 – GE Healthcare’s automated reporting and post-processing system, and Vscan Extend, a handheld ultrasound device to be used for Cardiology. The new equipment provides St. Luke’s with technology that will produce faster and better image quality, enabling quicker diagnoses and treatment. Implementing Viewpoint 6 will create an expected savings of $300,000 annually in radiologist efficiency gains.

“GE Healthcare is honored to work alongside St. Luke’s in its mission to provide consistent, quality patient care and clinical outcomes for the people of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at every site,” said Everett Cunningham, President and CEO of GE Healthcare, U.S. and Canada. “St. Luke’s will immediately enhance their staff and patient experience and enable cost savings. This upgrade arrangement over the next four years means they can maintain their fleet with the latest technology developments.”

About St. Luke’s

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 16,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue greater than $2 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke’s is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke’s created the Lehigh Valley’s first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation’s longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 38 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 347 residents and fellows. St. Luke’s is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system to earn Medicare’s five- and four-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. St. Luke’s is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital. U.S. News & World Report ranked St. Luke’s #1 in the Lehigh Valley and #6 in the state. Two of IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals are St. Luke’s hospitals. St. Luke’s University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health eight times total and six years in a row. St. Luke’s has also been cited by IBM Watson Health as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Program. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN’s information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. St. Luke’s is also recognized as one of the state’s lowest cost providers.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.