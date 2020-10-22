ESI Virtual Prototyping Supports JMDA’s Red Dot Award

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a relationship that spans more than a decade, JMDA Design and ESI Group (Paris:ESI) worked together on the Tinyseats child car seat project which resulted in the highly acclaimed Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2020.

Multi-award winning JMDA Design has collaborated with ESI Group, a global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industrials, for many years. Their unique partnership enabled the Tinyseats child car seat project from Tinyseats Europe AB to undergo rigorous testing without the need of any physical prototypes. They were able to do this at the early stages of development to gain additional information about product performance and to help de-risk compliance challenges in a test situation. Using Virtual Prototyping by working with ESI Group, particularly for innovative, cutting-edge child restraint systems (CRS), ensures dynamic performance is optimised with controlled time and investment, from the upstream phases of the product design process.

Derrick Barker, Founder and Director at JMDA explains, “The Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2020 for the Tinyseats child car seat was a ground-breaking project aiming to achieve a very lightweight, compact and convertible car seat for children from 9 months old. Working with ESI Group enabled JMDA to gain substantial insight into the performance of the car seat early on in the design process, especially the load bearing structure, which could be fully evaluated in a virtual environment.” Derrick adds, “As our relationship goes from strength to strength with ESI Group we are backed by a team sharing our passion for innovation with the highest safety standards”.

“We are really proud to be part of JMDA journey for many years now. Their commitment toward safety and comfort compelled with their undisputed design expertise make them a key player in the car seat industry. Helping industrials to commit to such outcome is truly embarked in our DNA and our strategy. This Red Do Award proves that allowing any compromise between, design, safety and performance is possible with the appropriate expertise, solutions and trust-based relationship.” declares Jonas Fredriksson, Managing Director – ESI Northern Europe

JMDA Design, a global provider for product design services with nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry, is currently designing their 105th child car seat, have. Partnering with world leading specialists, like ESI Group, is a critical part of ensuring a truly holistic approach to innovative product design.

About ESI

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle™, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.

Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its proforma turnover was 146.2M€. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

For more information about the partnership between JMDA Design and ESI Group, please give Derrick Barker a call on +44 (0) 1386 426100 or email derrick.barker@jmda.co.uk.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editor

- JMDA Design specialise in the design and development of a diverse range of products including child car seats, stair lifts, showers, smoke alarms and highchairs.

- JMDA Design have two offices one in Pershore, Worcestershire and one in Shanghai, China.

- They support clients across the world with testing, manufacturing and distribution of the products they design.

- Awards for innovation and international activity include:

2020 – Winners of Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2020

2019 - Winners of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019

2019 – Winners of a German Design Award 2020

2018 – International Design Award Winners

2017 - Highly Commended ‘Exporter of the Year’ - Hereford and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce Awards

2016 – Winners of Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2016

2014 – Winner of the Progressive Preschool Innovation Award (Flippa Folding Dining Booster)

2012 – Finalist of the Hereford and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce International Business Award

2010 – Winner of the International Business of the Year Award

2009 – Finalist of the Kind & Jugend Innovation Award

2008 – Finalist of the Kind & Jugend Innovation Award

2008 – Finalist of the Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award