The Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes New Partner Tel Aviv, Israel-Based PR360

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, continues growing its partnership by recently welcoming PR360, Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Our organization is committed to building a trusted, collaborative partnership of independent agencies that pursue the highest level of excellence on their own," said Todor Ianev, Managing Partner of Janev & Janev and Worldcom’s EMEA Region Chair. "Collectively, as a global partnership, we can achieve even greater heights as we add new partners across the world. PR360 is an outstanding agency and important addition to our partnership. They provide us with a strong presence in Israel and make a wonderful addition to our strong group of partners across EMEA.”

The welcoming of PR360 to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process that ensures the agency's compatibility applying for partnership and their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that has defined the Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the Group’s newest partner, PR360 joins a strong group of global partners who openly share knowledge, best practices, utilize each other to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any prospect. “Today, this has never been more important as partners support and collaborate closely through the current global challenges,” commented Ianev.

Founded in 2015 by Aviram Cohen and Dr. Hilik Goldstein, who collectively hold more than 30 years of experience, PR360 is a Tel-Aviv-based public relations and strategic consulting agency. Having worked mainly with financial institutions and establishments that maintain a strong presence in the Israeli market, PR360 has extensive expertise in most spheres of economic activity, including finance, banking, and accompanying mergers and buyouts to providing a full suite of communications services.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with The Worldcom Public Relations Group,” said Hilik Goldstein, Partner & CEO at PR360. “Having worked with Israel's leading companies in the financial sector, we value the opportunity to join the Worldcom partnership and expand its activities in Israel and the region as a whole."

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

