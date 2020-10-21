Southern Orthodontic Partners (“SOP”) Expands into Virginia through Partnership with Dr. Bart Weis and Charlottesville Orthodontics

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Orthodontic Partners is excited to announce they have completed a partnership with Dr. Bart Weis and Charlottesville Orthodontics. The partnership marks SOP’s entry into the Commonwealth of Virginia, after initially launching in Tennessee and expanding into Texas and Florida earlier this year. Backed by Shore Capital Partners, SOP is a provider of orthodontic services in the Southeastern US. The Company partners with orthodontic practices to provide expertise in finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits, and other practice administration to allow orthodontists to focus on maintaining the highest quality of patient care.

Charlottesville Orthodontics is led by Dr. Weis, Dr. Nancy Stranix, and their high-performing practice support team. With over 40 years in operation and three locations in Charlottesville and the surrounding area, they have been recognized as one of the top providers across the state of Virginia. Charlottesville Orthodontics will continue to operate under its local brand, with no changes to team, doctors, or locations but with support from SOP to collaborate, innovate, and grow.

“My team and I are thrilled to partner with SOP. We’ve recognized that now is a critical time in the orthodontic space to team up and collaborate to advance our position in the industry while continuing to provide outstanding patient care,” noted Dr. Weis. “The cultural fit with SOP could not be more perfect, and I am excited about the resources they will bring to grow the practice and free up doctor time. I look forward to accomplishing great things with SOP at my practice, throughout the state of Virginia, and beyond.”

SOP is excited to expand into Virginia through its partnership with Dr. Weis. This affiliation will help to grow the SOP brand not only in Virginia but throughout the Southeast. “Charlottesville Orthodontics and Drs. Weis and Stranix are an excellent fit for Southern Orthodontic Partners. Our number one priority in identifying a great partner is an assessment of the relationship between the practice and the community,” added John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Orthodontic Partners. “Not only in Charlottesville, but across Virginia, this team has established itself as providing outstanding care. We are already engaged with a number of new opportunities based on the great reputation of Dr. Weis and his team. Now that we have 'landed' in Virginia, expect to see significant expansion from SOP here.”

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider in the Southeast by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at southernop.com.