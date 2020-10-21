CPA.com and Jirav Launch Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPA.com has added Jirav, an all-in-one business planning software for small and medium companies, to its lineup of preferred cloud solutions for the accounting profession.

Jirav has developed a comprehensive financial planning and analysis solution that unifies forecasting, budgeting, reporting and dashboarding, empowering outsourced accounting practice leaders to grow revenue by adding higher-value strategic advisory services. In addition, by automating the monthly reporting process, firms save time so they can develop deeper relationships with their clients.

“Over the past five years, client advisory services (CAS) has grown exponentially as firms embrace the move to higher value engagements,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “Jirav is the perfect complement to our existing tech stack for CPA firms. Small and medium-sized companies typically lack sophisticated business forecasting and strategic planning capabilities, yet smarter, informed decision-making is more critical than ever as the economy moves toward recovery. CPA firms, as part of their trusted advisor role, can offer clients great value by giving them more actionable information to guide those decisions.”

The solution saves CPAs valuable time in pulling together data and generating insights from it. Firms can:

Create dashboards combining financial, workforce, and operational data into customizable KPIs. Dashboards can be easily customized to each stakeholder, then shared with an unlimited number of read-only users.

Create easy-to-read, three-way financial reporting packages for both historical and forecasted periods. Updating rolling forecasts and departmental budgets takes minutes, not hours.

Harness powerful, driver-based financial modeling that pulls together disparate data sources to aid strategic planning. The Jirav platform allows users to model the cash impact of new hires and capital expenditures on the balance sheet and statement of cash flows, not just the income statement.

“Jirav is designed to help CPA firms keep clients engaged, informed and happy,” said Martin Zych, CEO and co-founder of Jirav. “Firms can manage FP&A for all their clients on one platform and provide each with the right information to drive their business forward with confidence and speed.”

This partnership will further bolster the impressive growth at Jirav, and piggybacks on the company’s recent $8.3M Series A funding in July, which CPA.com participated in.

CPA.com continues to see high demand from firms interested in launching or growing a CAS practice. This year, the company offered virtual versions of its highly regarded CAS workshops and the monthly events continue to sell out. It will be adding content to these events to help CPAs evolve their budgeting and forecasting skills to help optimize the new platform.

A free, CPE-eligible webinar is available at 2 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 18, about Jirav and the benefits of building your CAS practice with forecasting, budgeting, reporting and dashboarding. To learn more about the platform, please visit cpa.com/jirav.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

About Jirav

Jirav is a comprehensive business planning solution for small and medium companies that maximizes the collaborative value of forecasting, budgeting, reporting, and analytics so leaders can drive their businesses forward with confidence and speed. Our all-in-one financial planning and analysis software offers faster implementation and a more intuitive interface allowing finance leaders to build financial models in hours, not days and generate financial reports in minutes, not hours. We are headquartered in San Francisco with offices and teams across the world including Seattle, Austin, and Poland. Learn more at www.jirav.com.