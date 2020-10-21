Singapore Startup Zero Error Systems (ZES) Joins Airbus Ventures Portfolio

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbus Ventures proudly announces its latest investment in Zero Error Systems (ZES), a Singapore-based startup debuting “smart chip” technology powered to protect satellites from radiation damage. The S$2.5 million seed round will enable the company to scale its operations, and work with international customers to deploy its products into space, as well as explore new applications, including self-driving vehicles with high levels of autonomy.

“Pairing ZES proprietary technology with advanced consumer-grade electronics will enable highly intelligent and cost-effective technology that is built to resist radiation,” explained Dr. Shu Wei, ZES Founding Chief Technology Officer. “As we embark on this journey, ZES is privileged to have Airbus Ventures invest in us. This partnership will enable and expedite the proliferation of our products and technologies into the Airbus Ventures ecosystem and beyond.”

Developed at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, ZES’s novel design, with the capability to detect harmful heavy-ion radiation, has already been installed in three pico-satellites built by the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan.

“We at Airbus Ventures are proud to team with ZES on the cusp of a new era for space electronics and autonomous vehicles,” Mathieu Costes, Airbus Ventures Partner noted. “Our ZES investment, Airbus Ventures’ second in Singapore, signifies a deepening convergence of entrepreneurial research and venture pioneers in the region, drawing together new networks as we actively expand our presence in the Asia Pacific.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Airbus Ventures unveiling its milestone partnership with the Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (Mitsubishi UFJ Lease) and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (FGL) to invest in Airbus Ventures Fund III LP, representing a joint and still-expanding mission to support early-stage businesses in their ascent from the ground to deep space.

ZES expects the first launch of its chips into orbit in 2021.

About Airbus Ventures

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Toulouse and Tokyo, Airbus Ventures is a fast-moving, early-stage venture capital company that independently funds and supports startups impacting the aerospace industry. Airbus Ventures has helped inspiring innovators reach new dimensions of achievement since 2015. To learn more, visit: https://airbusventures.vc/.

About Zero Error Systems (ZES)

Zero Error Systems (ZES) is a spin-off from Nanyang Technological University and was founded in 2019 by a group of industry veterans and award-winning technical experts. Leveraging unprecedented research, engineering-science technologies, and novel intellectual property, ZES provides high-reliability semiconductor integrated circuits and solutions to enable and enhance radiation hardening and ultra-low soft error capabilities of electronic circuits in industries, including but not limited to space, aerospace, and automotive. For more information, visit: https://zero-errorsystems.com/.