PredictSpring Partners With Deciem Expanding Modern POS to Beauty Industry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictSpring, the leader in Modern POS, today announced that it has expanded its mission of helping brands seamlessly connect their online and in-store experiences by partnering with beauty brand Deciem. A strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures will allow the company to further expand to new verticals including home furnishing, wineries and beverages, outdoor, and sporting equipment. PredictSpring’s modern, mobile-first POS platform is a modular, quick-to-market solution that provides brands and retailers with seamless, omni-channel inventory management, clienteling, endless aisle, multi-tender type transaction and cash management and curbside pickup capabilities.

“Deciem is a collection of beauty brands that focus on quality. We were looking for a Modern POS platform that has deep experience in the beauty industry to elevate our customer experience and take our omnichannel business to the next level,” said Jessica Freeman, VP of Finance at Deciem. “PredictSpring’s innovative Modern POS platform, and deep integration with Salesforce, will ensure that our customers enjoy a seamless, truly omnichannel shopping experience when engaging with any of our beauty brands, any time and from anywhere.”

As stores reopen their doors, it is more important than ever for retailers and brands to create a safe, convenient, omni-channel shopping experience. PredictSpring Modern POS includes the following key features:

● Full POS and mPOS - using handheld mobile devices including iPhone and iPad, store associates can complete fast and secure transactions anywhere in the store, eliminating a key friction point of the in-store experience.

● Clienteling – client information, past purchase history, loyalty status and promotions can all be made available to the store associate with a simple tap in the app, helping to create a personalized one-on-one experience with the customer.

● Endless Aisle – by integrating in-store and online inventory, store associates can provide customers with access to a brand's full product offering and can place online orders on behalf of the customer if an item is not available in-store.

● Curbside Pickup - customers can purchase or reserve items online and then pick up the items at the curbside with a contactless payment and delivery experience.

● Cash Management - ability to accept cash along with other tender types. Support for managing cash drawer, safe management, cash reconciliation and bank deposits.

● Multi-tender types - comprehensive support for multiple tenders including credit cards, cash, gift cards, deposits, layaway, reward cards, financing and checks.

● Inventory Management - PredictSpring’s inventory management technology offers support for inventory receiving, cycle counting, RFID, store transfers, inventory adjustments and real-time inventory visibility, helping retailers create an enhanced shopping experience both in-store and online.

PredictSpring’s Modern POS connects all channels, enabling consumers to interact with a brand anytime and from anywhere, including from a home computer, a mobile app and an in-store kiosk.

“We are thrilled to have received a new investment from Salesforce Ventures, which enables us to further expand our offering to several new verticals,” said Nitin Mangtani, CEO and Founder of PredictSpring. “We are excited to work with Deciem and to expand our Modern POS platform into the health & beauty industry. Deciem’s newly designed in-store customer experience truly reflects the power of our POS platform in terms of both modularity and on brand customizations.”

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the leading Modern POS platform to connect consumer and store associate app experiences. Designed exclusively for brands and retailers, its innovative technology powers Modern POS, native consumer mobile apps and store associate apps including Clienteling, Endless Aisle, and mPOS. Modern POS connects the online and in-store customer experience and enables sales associates to engage with customers by offering highly personalized interactions and fast and efficient transactions. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding mobile commerce platform enables retailers to create fully on-brand customized experiences.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers omnichannel commerce for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Claudie Pierlot, Deciem, Maje, vineyard vines, PacSun, Sandro, Torrid, and Suitsupply. To learn more, visit www.predictspring.com.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age​. Salesforce Venture​s, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join​ ​Pledge 1%​ to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including Snowflake, DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 ​countries since 2009. For more information, please visit​ ​www.salesforce.com/ventures​.