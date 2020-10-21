Amentum Awarded $89 Million Seaport-NxG Task Order to Support the Navy’s Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Navy has selected Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, to provide technical and programmatic support services to its Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) under the Seaport NxG contract vehicle.

Under a five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order worth up to $89 million, the company’s Intelligence, System Engineering, Security, Services & Solutions (IS4) Strategic Business Unit will provide program and engineering support to FDRMC and various ships in its area of responsibility.

“We are excited to expand our support to the Navy’s Regional Maintenance Centers around the globe,” said Jack Kasiski, Senior Vice President of Sustainment, Engineering & Acquisition for IS4. “Amentum has been a critical partner to the Navy’s Regional Maintenance Centers for more than two decades, and we look forward to extending our specialized expertise in support of the service’s mission worldwide.”

To support FDRMC, Amentum will supply program management professionals, engineering technicians, integrated test engineers, project support engineers, and quality assurance specialists. In addition to providing IT, security, human resources and administrative expertise, it will also deliver fleet technical assistance, assessments and inspections, and depot and intermediate maintenance support.

Work under the task order will be performed primarily at FDRMC facilities in Manama, Bahrain; Naples, Italy; and Rota, Spain. Additional work may take place at other locations in the FDRMC operational area or that of the 5th and 6th Fleets, to include Romania and Poland, at contractor facilities, in office or shipyard environments, or aboard naval vessels.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.