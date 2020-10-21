Monroe Capital Supports Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s Acquisition of Green Remedies Waste and Recycling Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a $11.5 million senior credit facility drawn at closing to support the acquisition of Green Remedies Waste and Recycling Inc. (“Green Remedies”) by Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest”). In addition, Quest potentially has access to more than $50 million in additional term debt financing to support Quest’s growth plans.

Based in Elon, North Carolina, Green Remedies is an environmental and waste expert providing independent national solid waste and recycling services, including risk management support, and developing environmentally responsible solutions for its clients. Quest is a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services. The acquisition will strengthen its presence across key markets, particularly the multi-family housing segment.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.