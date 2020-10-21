Envision Healthcare Announces Renewed Multiyear Agreement with Cigna to Provide Florida Patients In-Network Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, and Cigna, a leader in health insurance, have reached a multiyear, statewide agreement in Florida. The renewed agreement ensures that Cigna’s commercial and exchange plan members in Florida will continue to have uninterrupted in-network access to high-quality healthcare provided by Envision clinicians.

Envision has more than 6,000 clinicians in Florida specializing in anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgical and office-based healthcare.

“Our continued relationship with Cigna demonstrates our long-term commitment to ensuring Florida members have access to quality, uninterrupted, in-network care,” said Jim Rechtin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “Patients should not have to worry about seeking appropriate, affordable care when they need it most – especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. We value the collaborative partnership we have developed with Cigna throughout the years to support the health, safety and well-being of our communities.”

“This extended agreement builds on our mutual, long-standing efforts to provide Florida customers with access to affordable, predictable and comprehensive care provided by the skilled clinical specialists at Envision Healthcare,” said Giselle Cushing, Cigna Market President for South Florida. “Together, we look forward to continuing to enhance the healthcare experience for patients and providers and improve the health of the communities we serve.”

