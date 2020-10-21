8x8 Announces Strategic Channel Partnership with Pax8

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, has joined the 8x8 Open Channel Program as a strategic partner. As part of the agreement, Pax8 is now offering partners across the US the 8x8 Open Communications Platform™, which uniquely combines voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center in a single solution, allowing organizations to move to the cloud and transform the digital workplace.

A significant partner opportunity with Pax8 and 8x8 includes 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, which is successfully delivering an enterprise-class, easy-to-administer global telephony direct routing solution for companies while keeping the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users.

“By partnering with 8x8, we can further empower the modern partner to maximize business growth and revenue opportunities,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “8x8 is a leader in cloud communications, and as a channel-first company they make business easy. We are thrilled to join forces with 8x8 and work together to support our partners as they help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts, ensure business resilience, and enhance employee experience and engagement.”

Pax8 has grown rapidly, enabling thousands of partners to modernize their technology stack and simplify the buying experience with consolidated billing, automated provisioning, and industry-leading PSA integrations. Through a strategic partnership with Microsoft, Pax8 is enabling partners to maximize their Microsoft business through the Wingman CSP program, making it easy to add in-demand Microsoft solutions, optimize Microsoft program participation, and find opportunities to grow their business.

“We want successful, fast-growing partners in the 8x8 Open Channel Program, such as Pax8, as we help businesses optimize IT investments and move their on-premises communications to the cloud,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “Enabling operate-from-anywhere business communications together with superior, reliable telephony for Microsoft Teams are tremendous growth drivers for the channel. Our award-winning technology and high-impact channel programs will provide the support needed so both Pax8 partners and their customers can succeed.”

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, have the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demos and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

For more information about the Pax8 and 8x8 solutions, contact a cloud solutions advisor at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com. Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.