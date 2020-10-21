OneLegacy Foundation Joins Ava’s Heart in Supporting ‘It’s Just ONE’ Campaign to Assist Organ Transplant Patients and Donor Families

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ava’s Heart, the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance for organ transplant patients who cannot afford necessary treatment and care, announced today a new capital campaign designed to empower everyone to join in supporting their efforts. The campaign—“It’s Just ONE”—is asking people to donate $1 per month to help provide housing, transportation and other services that are required of patients both pre- and post-transplant.

“We all get one vote; we all have one voice; we all get one life,” said Ava Kaufman, Ava’s Heart founder, president and heart transplant recipient. “It’s my hope and belief that we can all share in giving just $1 every month. We know that if we pull together, we can do anything.”

Joining in this effort is the OneLegacy Foundation, which has been a community partner since Ava’s Heart was founded in 2011 and continues to be a generous donor. The OneLegacy Foundation is the education, research and support arm of OneLegacy, the nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization serving seven counties in Southern California.

“The patients served through Ava’s Heart often have difficulty being listed for a transplant because they need to be able to demonstrate their access to care pre- and post-transplant, and they might have a limited understanding of how to search for community resources that can help in this effort,” said OneLegacy Foundation CEO Tom Mone. “Also integral to Ava’s Heart mission is to support donor families, raise awareness and educate the public about the challenges transplant patients face. We are committed to doing our part in support of that effort and urge everyone who can to join in this incredible ‘It’s Just ONE’ campaign.”

Kaufman says that the Ava’s Heart team introduced this campaign in an attempt to make it simple and affordable for individuals to give every month and help save lives. Ninety cents of every dollar given goes directly to paying for patients housing, food, travel and other essentials. “This funding is vitally important for many families that cannot afford these additional costs, which insurance does not cover,” she said.

“What we do at Ava’s Heart is lifesaving, and my life was saved the same way,” said double organ recipient and Ava’s Heart Board Chairman Joe Lafferty. “Ava is doing what women do best. Using their inherent strength to give, spread and inspire love in everyone they touch. The ‘It’s just ONE’ campaign will gather up the smallest of gifts and make the biggest saves.”

To join the “It’s Just ONE” campaign, go to AvasHeart.org/itsjustone/. You can follow Ava’s Heart on Twitter at @AvasHeart, on Instagram at @AvasHeart_org or on Facebook at @AvasHeart.

About Ava’s Heart Foundation

Ava’s Heart is a California-based 501(c) 3 nonprofit charitable organization that provides critically needed assistance that insurance does not cover to transplant patients who are unable to access or afford it. Core to these services is providing the mandated pre- and post-transplant housing, in addition to ancillary supportive services for those who travel to the Los Angeles area for their transplant-related care. Also, integral to our mission is to assist donor families with burial expenses and to promote organ donation. For more information, visit avasheart.org.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 11 transplant centers, a diverse population of nearly 20 million, donors and families across the region, and waiting recipients across the country. For more information, visit onelegacy.org.