Health Choice Network Selects Orb Health as Chronic Care and Patient Support Partner

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orb Health announced today that Health Choice Network (HCN), a nation-wide collaboration of health centers based in Florida with over 2 million patient lives and over 60 safety-net organizations, has chosen Orb Health’s patient-centric Enterprise Virtual Care solution and services to deliver Medicare’s Chronic Care program (Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health, and Remote Patient Monitoring, Transition Care Management, more), patient support services (inbound call center services, scheduling, etc.), and outbound campaigns (program enrollment, COVID-19 test results and follow-up, more). By partnering with Orb Health, HCN member centers achieve predictably scalable care capacity as a seamless virtual extension of the health system, creating economies of scale that holistically drives down the cost curve of healthcare while significantly improving patient outcomes.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of the Orb Health Patient Outcomes study on the Chronic Care program (Chronic Care Management, Transition Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Behavioral Health) at Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP), an HCN member health center and initial Orb Health customer, that showed a 54% decrease in Emergency Department (ED) visits for Chronic Care patients with 6 or more chronic conditions within 9 months of implementation resulting in $6.22 million of projected annual Medicare savings per 1,000 patients. CHCP has since expanded their Enterprise Virtual Care implementation to include patient support services and scheduling. CHCP realized 22% increase in scheduling utilization and 100% schedule utilization within two weeks of go live. Furthermore, they achieved a 14% increase in coding, closed 70% of care gap quality measures, and reduced patient costs by 26%.

Health Choice Network is a successful nation-wide collaboration among health centers, health center-controlled networks and partners. By providing key business services in financial, managed care and billing support, strategic initiatives and the latest in health information technology, participants can improve patient outcomes through increased efficiencies and more accessible care in underserved communities. With 63 safety-net organizations in nineteen states serving approximately 2.1 million patients, HCN is recognized as a leader in the integration of health information technology, among health centers and safety net providers.

“HCN is committed to providing highly compassionate, skilled and cost-effective care to our community, adding Chronic Care is a natural extension of our mission. Selecting a partner that has experience in this arena with a rapid time to go-live, is important as we continue to improve services during a pandemic and beyond as we work to save the value-based services and national quality award status for our Members,” said Alejandro M. Romillo, CEO, HCN. “Orb Health enables our health centers to quickly deliver these critical services with the patient at the center of the care circle. With Orb Health’s world-class solution, we can provide superior chronic patient engagement and outcomes while significantly reducing costs and increasing reimbursements. The decision to expand into additional patient support will increase our effectiveness while lowering costs. It was a natural next step to form a strong partnership with Orb Health to deliver on our vision that enables universal patient engagement and one-touch resolution.”

Enterprise Virtual Care™ rapidly enables the scalable, highly effective delivery of chronic care, patient support, and outbound clinical campaigns as a virtual extension of the health system without adding staff, apps, infrastructure, or budget. Orb Health’s partner-based approach effectively scales care capacity as a seamless, collaborative experience that maintains your high standards of patient care. Patients realize improved access, outcomes, and satisfaction while FQHCs/CHCs, Health Systems, and ACOs increase reimbursements, advance quality measures, and lower the cost curve of healthcare.

“HCN is renowned as a top-quality, pioneering health care system. We’re excited to strategically partner with a provider of this caliber to help transform the delivery of healthcare for critical Chronic Care, patient support services, and outbound campaigns,” said Bryan Krastins, CEO at Orb Health. “We’ve already seen transformative results at CHCP, an HCN member center, and are working with additional centers to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise Virtual Care across all of HCN in the very near future.”

About Health Choice Network

Please visit https://www.hcnetwork.org

About Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc., (CHCP) is a not-for-profit healthcare organization that has been providing affordable, quality primary healthcare services to the residents of Pinellas County since 1985; becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center in 1993. CHCP provides Family and Pediatric Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology Care, and Dental Care. CHCP has 11 healthcare facilities throughout Pinellas County and offers affordable healthcare; accepting most major insurances and offering a sliding fee discount program for eligible individuals. For more information, visit https://www.chcpinellas.org .

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Richardson, Texas and partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Revenue Cycle Management firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate value-based profitability. Our industry-leading Enterprise Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly increase care capacity for chronic care, patient support, and outbound campaigns that deliver reimbursable, collaborative, patient-centric care coordination as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, applications, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient’s outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering the cost curve of chronic care and beyond.

Learn more at https://orbhealth.com/