Easy Aerial Integrates infiniDome GPSdome Technology to Ensure Continuous UAS Operations in GPS-Denied Environments

BROOKLYN, N.Y. & CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions for commercial, government, and defense applications, today announced it has integrated the infiniDome GPSdome solution for GNSS/GPS signal protection into its line of military-grade autonomous unmanned aerial systems.

GPSdome integrates into Easy Aerial’s Smart Aerial Monitoring System (SAMS) GNSS receivers and employs a unique interference filtering system that combines patterns from two omnidirectional antennas. In real-time, GPSdome analyzes the interference signal and feeds its properties into infiniDome’s proprietary algorithm to filter and reject any attacking RF interference allowing the UAS to continue GPS signal reliance during a jamming attack. Upon detection of a jamming signal, GPSdome notifies operators of a possible signal jamming interference.

Easy Aerial selected GPSdome for its lightweight, small form factor, low power consumption, and field-proven ability to detect, alert, and shield jamming signals. As the only dual-use GPS anti-jamming solution on the market, infiniDome’s technology is perfectly suited for Easy Aerial’s global security and defense customers ensuring safe Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and other critical operations in GPS denied environments.

“We chose GPSdome because it’s a proven solution that perfectly suits the diverse missions our customers routinely fly in some of the world’s most inhospitable and hostile environments,” said Ido Gur, co-founder & CEO of Easy Aerial. “While our systems are equipped with multiple onboard redundancies, GPS signals are vital to maintaining position, navigation, and timing accuracy, ensuring uninterrupted operation.”

“GPSdome delivers anti-jamming technology, unmatched in size, weight, power, and cost advantages,” said Omer Sharar, infiniDome’s CEO. “GPSdome is the industry’s only dual-use, both commercial and military, GPS anti-jamming protection. GPSdome not only detects the attack but also shields the received signals from being overpowered by jammers. These assaults can have drastic effects, including losses in property, services, as well as the potential risk to lives.”

About Easy Aerial

Easy Aerial is a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions for commercial, government, and military applications. Developed and manufactured in the United States, Easy Aerial’s free-flight and tethered drone-in-a-box systems are fully autonomous, modular, portable, rugged, and all weather capable. They are deployed worldwide for mission-critical applications such as perimeter and border security, event monitoring, emergency response, and industrial inspection. Easy Aerial is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with regional offices in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and Belgrade, Serbia. Visit: www.easyaerial.com.

About infiniDome, Ltd.

infiniDome provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming and spoofing attacks. infiniDome’s products protect against attacks of GPS-based systems which are critical for autonomous vehicles, drones, connected fleets, critical infrastructure, and defense/security. infiniDome’s products have been successfully proven in the field and sold to customers globally. Contact or Visit: www.infinidome.com.