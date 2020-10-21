Altruist Joins Forces with Apex Clearing to Offer Advisors Frictionless Investing Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altruist, the first fully integrated digital brokerage platform, today announced a new partnership with Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, to provide independent financial advisors and their clients with a better investing experience. The integration enables Altruist to address the growing demand for innovation in an antiquated industry, while also providing the security and stability offered by one of the most trusted clearing firms.

Apex’s technology powered the biggest fintech disruptions of the past decade, leading to the birth of a new class of investors who want to build their wealth as easily as they can buy a shirt online. This integration enhances Altruist’s platform with powerful new capabilities to help financial advisors build tech-forward, individualized relationships with their clients.

“We’re excited to partner with Apex and join some of the most innovative companies in fintech using their clearing technology. This will enable Altruist to quickly reach feature and product parity with the leading RIA custodians, but do so with a far more elegant user experience and with radically lower costs,” said Jason Wenk, CEO at Altruist.

Apex will execute trades and hold assets on behalf of Altruist users. This allows Altruist to provide advisors and clients with a platform that prioritizes the success of the investor with a bespoke solution. The new partnership also unlocks over 18,000 new securities for Altruist users.

“Altruist and Apex share a common vision of delivering a conflict-free, tech-forward experience to investors of every financial background. We agree that investing ought to be simple and affordable, and now our technology is enabling advisors on the Altruist platform to offer more for less while helping clients build their wealth. We have made a long-standing commitment to supporting frictionless investing through speed, efficiency, and flexibility and we look forward to working with Altruist as they continue to challenge the status quo,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO at Apex Clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Clearing website

