Northern Virginia’s Burke & Herbert Bank Partners with 360 View as Integral Part of their CRM Strategy

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360 View, a trusted provider of relationship management technology solutions, announced today that Burke & Herbert Bank has partnered with them to implement their CRM growth platform as the bank continues their commitment to fostering true relationships with customers.

Burke & Herbert Bank will be implementing the full suite of services from 360 View. Terry Cole, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized that the bank wanted a tool that would seamlessly integrate with their core system and support a full view of each customer so their bankers are reaching out at the right time and right place, offering truly relevant information. 360 View equips bankers to effectively manage customer interactions, track referrals, monitor service requests, and more. In addition, Burke & Herbert Bank will be adding Marketing Automation, an Analytics module to help grow their customer base, and 360 View Goals and Incentives to track and reward employees for measurable goals.

With a long history as a relationship-focused neighborhood bank, Burke & Herbert Bank wanted a partner provider that could complement their focus. They evaluated a large cloud-based service, a solution provided through their core system, and 360 View’s growth platform. In the end, 360 View’s exclusive focus on the financial services industry and their team of experienced bankers made the difference. “The expertise and partnership that [360 View] brings is extremely valuable . . . it was so easy to get into the specifics, because we speak the same language,” explained Cole.

“We understood Burke & Herbert Bank’s CRM strategy and needs immediately,” said David Acevedo, SVP and National Sales Director, “and their desire to implement 360 View across all divisions of the bank made our enterprise-wide solution a great fit. Because we don’t charge per-seat license fees, 360 View is available to every employee. We are pleased to be establishing a meaningful and helpful partnership with Burke & Herbert Bank as they take the next step in customer relationship management.”

With 20 plus branches throughout Northern Virginia, the 168-year-old Burke & Herbert Bank has been “at your service since 1852.” The bank focuses on meeting the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of consumers and businesses, and it prides itself on being a neighborhood bank that exhibits real care and concern for its customers and people in the community.

Additional Resources

https://www.360view.com/

https://www.burkeandherbertbank.com/

About Burke & Herbert Bank

Burke & Herbert Bank opened its doors in 1852 and is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, DC area. With more than $3 billion in assets and more than 20 branches throughout Northern Virginia, the bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About 360 View

360 View is the growth platform developed for banks and credit unions, providing all the tools necessary to maximize their team’s performance. The solution goes beyond CRM, allowing the user to automate marketing campaigns, use analytics to capitalize on cross-sell opportunities and track goals and incentives, all while providing richer relational experiences that are personalized to every customer’s unique needs. 360 View was developed by bankers specifically for financial institutions and has been serving the financial community since 2001. 360 View was recently named in the Top 10 Customer Experience Solution Providers by Banking CIO Outlook.