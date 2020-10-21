HT Mobile Apps Join ICBA to Better Serve the Community Banking Industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HT Mobile Apps, (HTMA), a fintech company serving banks across the country with cost-effective services to help community banks attract and retain customers, recently joined the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) as a Corporate Member.

ICBA has been serving community banks for 90 years and is the only national trade association exclusively representing the interests of community banks. Through advocacy, education and innovation, ICBA serves its mission to create an environment where community banks flourish.

“ICBA’s Corporate Membership program was designed for companies like HTMA, seeking partnerships with community banks that deliver cutting-edge solutions and solve for the diverse financial needs of consumers,” ICBA Vice President of Vendor Relations Adam Mahone said.

Developed with a passion for supporting community banks, HTMA’s mobile applications are created to help institutions offer disruptive, digital products to their account holders. HTMA’s platforms such as Plinqit, Hip Pocket and Banker Jr. help community banks broaden their portfolio of products to engage with new and established consumers.

“We are excited to join ICBA’s prestigious community of thought leaders and decision makers,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of HT Mobile Apps. “By providing digital products that grow community banks’ customer acquisition and retention, we hope to contribute to ICBA’s longstanding reputation of excellence in serving the community banking industry.”

About HTMA

Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company serving banks across the country to easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patent-pending Build Skills™. For more information, visit www.htmobileapps.com.