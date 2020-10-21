Humana Joins Forces with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, has entered into an agreement with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization whose mission is empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, to be their exclusive national Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement sponsor. DAV helps more than one million veterans each year access the full range of benefits and services they earned in service to their nation, such as medical care, disability compensation, employment and transportation, to name a few.

Humana’s relationship with DAV aligns with its rich history of supporting the men and women who served and expands its growing commitments to organizations that provide critical programs and services for veterans and their families. As part of this agreement, Humana becomes DAV’s national Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement sponsor.

“Humana is fully invested in providing the unique health care services and experiences our nation’s veterans deserve,” said Alan Wheatley, Humana’s Retail Segment President. “We admire DAV’s mission, and our relationship will advance our commitment to providing veterans with the resources needed to maximize their physical and mental health as well as the social needs that may impact their daily lives.”

“DAV is honored and delighted to partner with such a prominent health care leader such as Humana as our new Medicare sponsor,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “Their expertise in providing crucial Medicare and prescription drug coverage will offer America’s veterans peace of mind by delivering straightforward and timely care.”

As part of the agreement, Humana will work directly with DAV to coordinate national and local programs or events which will provide opportunities for DAV members to achieve their best health. Services for many members include access to Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan designed with veterans in mind. A Humana Honor plan may complement the benefits some veterans receive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Other benefits include a Part B giveback and rich dental benefits, among others. Humana Honor plans do not include prescription drug coverage.

DAV members will benefit from Humana’s Bold Goal strategy, which addresses social determinants of health and health-related social needs by working within communities to screen and refer members to resources and long-term support. Specifically, Humana works with those who know veterans best—such as DAV—to assure veterans are receiving the care they need.

Humana is proud to support DAV’s mission and will kick off the relationship as the 2020 DAV 5K presenting sponsor, a virtual race that starts on November 7 and runs through Veterans Day. People interested in the 5K can register at www.DAV5K.org.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

