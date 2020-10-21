Model N and Channel Impact Partner to Help High Tech Companies Drive Revenue Through Channel Excellence

SAN MATEO, Calif. & MORAGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Channel Impact, a full-service channel specialty firm that enables technology companies to build, execute and measure a more impactful channel. The partnership arrangement between the two companies will result in a value-added offering that unifies Model N tools – including Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech – with Channel Impact’s best-in-class managed services and consulting built to enhance companies’ channel strategies and execution, delivering measurable revenue results.

High-tech firms drive as much as 70-80% of their revenue through channels. With this partnership, Model N and Channel Impact will enable companies to leverage the sophisticated, broad-based revenue and channel-focused capabilities of the Model N solution with Channel Impact’s consulting and managed service offerings. Channel Impact clients will benefit from world-class channel incentives and channel data management solutions provided by Model N. The solutions automate and accelerate deal cycles and improve the ease of doing business through the channel while increasing channel sales and eliminating overpayments.

“The partnership between Model N and Channel Impact provides high-tech companies with the broadest and most complete set of channel solutions and services that help, refine, measure and execute their channel strategies,” said Chanan Greenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of High Tech for Model N. “Model N Revenue Cloud provides the powerful technological infrastructure that helps organizations intelligently automate the process of creating and managing complex channel programs – including supervision of market development funds and rebates. In addition, Channel Impact can help assure companies have the right partners, the right incentive programs, measure and manage channel engagement and enable marketing and communications through the channel. This will enable Model N customers to be drive more value with our solution.”

Model N delivers powerful and scalable revenue management capabilities, to increase topline revenue, improve margins and eliminate overpayments. Channel Impact delivers consulting services and support, enabling companies to design and execute winning partner strategies, including scaling and optimizing teams, designing incentive programs, the creation and delivery of partner marketing services and events designed to fuel demand, and the ability to analyze and measure a channel’s impact on business.

Deep Shared Expertise

With more than 15 years of proven experience, credibility and brand awareness, Channel Impact brings skill in developing programs that nurture channel revenue for clients such as AppDynamics, Cisco, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Rubrik and VMware. Model N’s deep capabilities in revenue management, including the ability to effectively oversee rebates and market development funds (MDF) spending, serve companies such as AMD, Broadcom, Seagate, and Qualcomm.

“When it comes to operationalizing effective channel programs, Model N provides the most powerful and flexible solution on the market, and we’re thrilled to be partnered with an industry leader,” said Laura Bergerson, CEO of Channel Impact. “Channel Impact’s specific expertise helps our clients design more effective programs, manage channel communications, validate engagement, and consistently measure program return. The pairing of Model N and Channel Impact is a highly effective match that will deliver huge value to our shared clientele.”

When combined, the complementary capabilities of each firm will add value to customers’ channel programs. Channel Impact will work directly with Model N customers to offer channel strategy planning and partner evaluation.

Forrester Principal Analyst Jay McBain commented on the market environment in a Forrester blog post, Measure What Matters: Unlocking the Power Of Partner Ecosystems Demands Powerful Measurement (March 2020). “Channel leaders are quickly adapting to new channel realities and looking to better prove the business impact of channel programs and tactics to garner new investments. Building go-to-market and channel strategies on data-driven insights presents a unique challenge, as many of the data sources are external and stubbornly time-delayed.”

Join us for our upcoming webinar – “Modernize Your Channel Strategy to Maximize Revenue: A Path to Protecting Market Share” – to be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 11am PT/2pm ET. Model N’s SVP and GM, Chanan Greenberg, our guests, Forrester’s VP, Principal Analyst, Chris Cleary, and Channel Impact’s Vice President and Channel Leader, Kristine Stewart, will discuss the new reality and path channel leaders must take to hold onto market share. For more information and registration, please visit the Model N website here.

About Model N

Model N is the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Driving mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates, and incentives, our software helps companies know and grow their true top line and maximize every revenue moment at speed and scale. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology, and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.