ATC Communications Selects ADTRAN TA5000 to Create Symmetrical Business Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that ATC Communications (ATC) has selected ADTRAN to modernize its existing residential fiber broadband network and expand into new markets with new types of fiber services. The ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform will allow ATC to deliver multi-gigabit, symmetrical fiber services to business customers for the first time in its 100 years of operation. In addition to expanding its revenue-generating services, the service provider can leverage the TA5000 fiber access platform to upgrade existing residential subscribers who require multi-gigabit speeds.

To expand the reach of its network, ATC needed a more flexible and scalable services infrastructure than its legacy Active Ethernet (AE) platform could provide. Supporting both modern passive optical networking (PON) technologies and AE services, the TA5000 platform eases the migration of existing residential subscribers. It uses high capacity XGS-PON technology and can converge multi-gigabit services delivery for both residential and business services onto a common fiber network. This advanced capability uniquely met ATC’s service creation and operational flexibility requirements allowing them to easily add new business services to its portfolio and expand into new geographic markets, with a faster ROI compared to legacy active ethernet options.

“ATC is proud to be locally owned and operated, and as we look to grow our business, network and service portfolio, we need partners that value the same level of prompt and reliable service we adhere to since our business started in 1904,” said Jerry Spaight, General Manager at ATC. “ADTRAN was the right partner for ATC because they offer flexibility and scalability we can trust. We can quickly make changes to our network and it’s easy to expand our coverage area. This gives us peace of mind that we’ll be able to deliver our same exceptional level of customer service as we build new relationships in new and bigger neighborhoods.”

ATC will first extend its network into Southwest Cedar Rapids where nearly 300 manufacturing facilities are located, including well-known food, aviation and national defense brands. Using its more scalable PON technology, the service provider will launch a suite of high-speed business services to the region, like phone, SIP Trunking, PBX solutions, dedicated internet access (DIA) and remote office connectivity. Additionally, as more employees and students operate in work-from-home and remote-learning environments, ATC can quickly scale to deliver gigabit speeds to its existing local subscribers in rural communities, as well as new residential neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids.

“ADTRAN is proud to help service providers, like ATC, accelerate network deployments and strengthen service capabilities so they can empower rural America with new connections and opportunities,” said Josh Bailey, Regional Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “Connectivity plays an essential role in advancing local economies and supporting remote learning, work and healthcare. We’re dedicated to supporting these service providers as they connect their communities with capacity-rich services, as well as increase competitiveness and their bottom line.”

ADTRAN’s Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives program enables rural service providers, like ATC, to leverage broadband to create new opportunities for their communities. To learn more, visit https://www.adtran.com/.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.