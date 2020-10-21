ABEC Supporting Ology Bioservices COVID-19 Therapeutic Manufacturing Programs.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced it is delivering process systems to Ology Bioservices Inc. (Ology Bio) to support their production of critical vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. ABEC is providing these systems to Ology Bioservices’ Medical Countermeasures Advanced Development and Manufacturing (MCM ADM) facility in Alachua, Florida.

Ology Bioservices’ MCM ADM is a flexible multi-product facility, utilizing stainless steel and single-use technologies to accelerate the production of vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. As a full-service biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Ology Bio selected ABEC for their ability to deliver customized bioprocess systems for solutions preparation and filtration applications on a fast-track schedule. Complete in-house capabilities and significant global capacity for system and CSR single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing enable ABEC to rapidly respond to the needs of biopharmaceutical industry leaders, such as Ology.

“Ology Bio’s ADM facility was designed to respond to critical situations, such as the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dr. Peter Khoury, President and CEO of Ology Bio. “ABEC’s responsiveness and flexibility supports our efforts to rapidly manufacture high-quality, COVID-19 therapeutics.”

“We are proud to be a part of Ology Bio’s swift response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “As the industry’s only provider of customized stainless steel and single-use process solutions, ABEC proactively invests in substantial capacity to credibly respond to our customers’ mission-critical needs.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ology Bioservices Inc.

Ology Bio is a privately held, full-service Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and commercial clients, specializing in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development and QA/QC space in its state-of-the-art Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility in Florida. The company’s infrastructure provides unique services to its clients, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as CGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bio has more than 20 years’ experience developing and manufacturing drugs and biologics for the U.S. government, with over $1.8 billion in government contracts awarded. The team at Ology Bio has decades of experience manufacturing, developing and licensing vaccines and protein/antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ologybio.com.